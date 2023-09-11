On Monday, September 11 at 9:40 PM ET, the Seattle Mariners (79-64) host the Los Angeles Angels (67-77) at T-Mobile Park. Logan Gilbert will get the nod for the Mariners, while Reid Detmers will take the hill for the Angels.

Bookmakers list the Mariners as -225 favorites on the moneyline, while giving the underdog Angels +185 moneyline odds. The over/under is 7.5 runs for the matchup.

Mariners vs. Angels Time and TV Channel

Date: Monday, September 11, 2023

Monday, September 11, 2023 Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET TV: ROOT Sports NW

ROOT Sports NW Location: Seattle, Washington

Seattle, Washington Venue: T-Mobile Park

T-Mobile Park Probable Pitchers: Gilbert - SEA (13-5, 3.61 ERA) vs Detmers - LAA (3-10, 4.89 ERA)

Mariners vs. Angels Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup on several sportsbooks.

Explore More About This Game

Mariners vs. Angels Betting Trends and Insights

The Mariners have entered the game as favorites 96 times this season and won 55, or 57.3%, of those games.

When playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -225 or shorter, the Mariners have a 14-4 record (winning 77.8% of their games).

The moneyline for this contest implies a 69.2% chance of a victory for Seattle.

The Mariners played as the moneyline favorite in seven of their last 10 games, and went 3-4 in those matchups.

In its last 10 outings (all had set totals), Seattle combined with its opponents to hit the over on the run total six times.

The Angels have been victorious in 30, or 42.3%, of the 71 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

The Angels have played as an underdog of +185 or more just one time this year and came away with a loss in that game.

The Angels have played as underdogs in seven of their past 10 games and have gone 3-4 in those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Los Angeles and its opponents have failed to hit the over four times.

Mariners vs. Angels Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Teoscar Hernández 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+105) 0.5 (+270) 0.5 (+125) Brian O'Keefe 0.5 (-105) 0.5 (-105) 0.5 (+475) 0.5 (+225) Cal Raleigh 0.5 (-167) 0.5 (-167) 0.5 (+310) 0.5 (+155) J.P. Crawford 0.5 (-189) 0.5 (-189) 0.5 (+700) 0.5 (+260) Eugenio Suárez 0.5 (-143) 0.5 (-143) 0.5 (+350) 0.5 (+180)

Mariners Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL West Rank Win World Series +1200 5th 2nd Win AL West +450 - 2nd

