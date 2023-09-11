Check out what player prop bet options are available when the Seattle Mariners host the Los Angeles Angels at T-Mobile Park on Monday at 9:40 PM ET.

Mariners vs. Angels Game Info

When: Monday, September 11, 2023 at 9:40 PM ET

Monday, September 11, 2023 at 9:40 PM ET Where: T-Mobile Park in Seattle, Washington

T-Mobile Park in Seattle, Washington How to Watch on TV: ROOT Sports NW

MLB Props Today: Seattle Mariners

Logan Gilbert Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 7.5 (Over Odds: -110)

Gilbert Stats

The Mariners' Logan Gilbert (13-5) will make his 29th start of the season.

In 28 starts this season, he's earned 16 quality starts.

Gilbert has pitched five or more innings in four straight games and will look to extend that streak.

He has finished two appearances without allowing an earned run in 28 chances this season.

Among qualified major league pitchers this season, the 26-year-old's 3.61 ERA ranks 21st, 1.066 WHIP ranks seventh, and 9.2 K/9 ranks 21st.

Gilbert Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB at Reds Sep. 6 5.1 7 3 3 9 2 at Mets Sep. 1 6.2 7 1 1 9 0 vs. Royals Aug. 26 7.0 2 1 1 7 1 at Astros Aug. 19 6.0 8 2 2 3 1 at Royals Aug. 14 4.1 7 4 4 5 2

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -189)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -189) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +800)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +800) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +260)

Crawford Stats

J.P. Crawford has 121 hits with 29 doubles, 15 home runs, 83 walks and 50 RBI. He's also stolen two bases.

He's slashed .264/.381/.426 so far this year.

Crawford Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Rays Sep. 10 1-for-4 0 0 0 2 0 at Rays Sep. 9 0-for-3 1 0 0 0 0 at Rays Sep. 8 0-for-5 0 0 0 0 0 at Rays Sep. 7 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Reds Sep. 6 1-for-5 1 1 3 4 0

MLB Props Today: Los Angeles Angels

Brandon Drury Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -208)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -208) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +160)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +160) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +235)

Drury Stats

Brandon Drury has 108 hits with 24 doubles, three triples, 20 home runs, 22 walks and 67 RBI.

He has a .260/.302/.477 slash line on the year.

Drury Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB vs. Guardians Sep. 10 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 vs. Guardians Sep. 9 1-for-3 1 0 0 1 vs. Guardians Sep. 8 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 vs. Guardians Sep. 7 0-for-5 0 0 0 0 vs. Orioles Sep. 6 3-for-4 1 0 0 6

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.