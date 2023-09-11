The Seattle Mariners, including Teoscar Hernandez (.333 batting average in his past 10 games), take on starter Reid Detmers and the Los Angeles Angels at T-Mobile Park, Monday at 9:40 PM ET.

In his most recent appearance, he went 1-for-4 against the Rays.

Teoscar Hernández Game Info & Props vs. the Angels

Game Day: Monday, September 11, 2023

Monday, September 11, 2023 Game Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET Stadium: T-Mobile Park

ROOT Sports NW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +270)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +270) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +130)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +130) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -110)

Discover More About This Game

Teoscar Hernández At The Plate

Hernandez has 28 doubles, two triples, 25 home runs and 31 walks while batting .269.

Among the qualified hitters, he ranks 54th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 106th and he is 48th in slugging.

Hernandez has picked up a hit in 95 of 142 games this season, with multiple hits 42 times.

In 16.2% of his games this year, he has hit a long ball, and 4.2% of his trips to the dish.

Hernandez has had at least one RBI in 35.9% of his games this year (51 of 142), with two or more RBI 25 times (17.6%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in six contests.

He has scored in 55 games this year (38.7%), including seven multi-run games (4.9%).

Teoscar Hernández Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 67 GP 75 .237 AVG .296 .286 OBP .337 .431 SLG .488 25 XBH 30 12 HR 13 40 RBI 46 87/14 K/BB 95/17 2 SB 4

Angels Pitching Rankings