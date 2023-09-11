Ty France vs. Angels Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 11
Published: Sep. 11, 2023 at 8:27 AM MDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
On Monday, Ty France (hitting .152 in his past 10 games) and the Seattle Mariners play the Los Angeles Angels, whose starting pitcher will be Reid Detmers. First pitch is at 9:40 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-4) against the Rays.
Ty France Game Info & Props vs. the Angels
- Game Day: Monday, September 11, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: T-Mobile Park
- Angels Starter: Reid Detmers
- TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)
Explore More About This Game
Ty France At The Plate
- France is batting .249 with 31 doubles, 10 home runs and 40 walks.
- In 59.7% of his 139 games this season, France has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 35 multi-hit games.
- He has hit a home run in 6.5% of his games in 2023, and 1.7% of his trips to the dish.
- France has driven in a run in 40 games this season (28.8%), including 11 games with more than one RBI (7.9%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in four contests.
- He has scored in 56 of 139 games this year, and more than once 14 times.
Ty France Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|67
|GP
|70
|.254
|AVG
|.245
|.342
|OBP
|.334
|.410
|SLG
|.328
|24
|XBH
|17
|7
|HR
|3
|30
|RBI
|25
|47/19
|K/BB
|57/21
|1
|SB
|0
Angels Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Angels has a collective 9.1 K/9, the seventh-best in MLB.
- The Angels' 4.75 team ERA ranks 25th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Angels pitchers combine to rank 23rd in baseball in home runs given up (185 total, 1.3 per game).
- Detmers makes the start for the Angels, his 26th of the season. He is 3-10 with a 4.89 ERA and 147 strikeouts in 130 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent time out on Wednesday against the Baltimore Orioles, the lefty tossed 6 2/3 innings, giving up two earned runs while surrendering nine hits.
- The 24-year-old has put up an ERA of 4.89, with 10.1 strikeouts per nine innings, in 25 games this season. Opposing hitters have a .256 batting average against him.
