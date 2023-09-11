On Monday, Ty France (hitting .152 in his past 10 games) and the Seattle Mariners play the Los Angeles Angels, whose starting pitcher will be Reid Detmers. First pitch is at 9:40 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-4) against the Rays.

Ty France Game Info & Props vs. the Angels

Game Day: Monday, September 11, 2023

9:40 PM ET Stadium: T-Mobile Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Angels Starter: Reid Detmers

Reid Detmers TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW

ROOT Sports NW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Ty France At The Plate

France is batting .249 with 31 doubles, 10 home runs and 40 walks.

In 59.7% of his 139 games this season, France has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 35 multi-hit games.

He has hit a home run in 6.5% of his games in 2023, and 1.7% of his trips to the dish.

France has driven in a run in 40 games this season (28.8%), including 11 games with more than one RBI (7.9%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in four contests.

He has scored in 56 of 139 games this year, and more than once 14 times.

Ty France Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 67 GP 70 .254 AVG .245 .342 OBP .334 .410 SLG .328 24 XBH 17 7 HR 3 30 RBI 25 47/19 K/BB 57/21 1 SB 0

Angels Pitching Rankings