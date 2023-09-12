At +6600, the Denver Broncos are No. 17 in the league in terms of Super Bowl-winning odds as of September 12.

Broncos Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the AFC West: +700

+700 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +6600

Denver Betting Insights

Denver compiled a 6-9-0 record against the spread last season.

Broncos games went over the point total six out of 17 times last season.

Denver put up 325.1 yards per game on offense last season, which ranked it 21st in the . On defense, it ranked seventh, surrendering 320 yards per game.

Last season the Broncos won only once on the road and had a 4-4 record at home.

As the underdog, Denver picked up just two wins (2-5) a year ago, but when favored finished 3-5.

In the AFC West, the Broncos won only one game (1-5), and in the conference overall they went 3-9.

Broncos Impact Players

Russell Wilson threw for 3,524 yards (234.9 per game), completing 60.5% of his throws, with 16 touchdowns and 11 interceptions in 15 games last year.

On the ground, Wilson scored three touchdowns and accumulated 277 yards.

Jerry Jeudy had 67 receptions for 972 yards (64.8 per game) and six touchdowns in 15 games.

In 16 games with the Bengals a season ago, Samaje Perine ran for 394 yards (24.6 per game) and two TDs.

In the passing game, Courtland Sutton scored two TDs, catching 64 balls for 829 yards (55.3 per game).

In 16 games last year, Alex Singleton collected 6.0 TFL and 152 tackles.

2023-24 Broncos NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 10 Raiders L 17-16 +8000 2 September 17 Commanders - +10000 3 September 24 @ Dolphins - +1800 4 October 1 @ Bears - +12500 5 October 8 Jets - +2500 6 October 12 @ Chiefs - +650 7 October 22 Packers - +4000 8 October 29 Chiefs - +650 BYE - - - - 10 November 13 @ Bills - +1000 11 November 19 Vikings - +6600 12 November 26 Browns - +2000 13 December 3 @ Texans - +30000 14 December 10 @ Chargers - +2500 15 December 17 @ Lions - +1800 16 December 24 Patriots - +6600 17 December 31 Chargers - +2500 18 January 7 @ Raiders - +8000

