Cal Raleigh -- hitting .333 in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Seattle Mariners versus the Los Angeles Angels, with Patrick Sandoval on the hill, on September 12 at 9:40 PM ET.

In his last game, he strung together two hits (going 2-for-4 with a home run and two RBI) against the Angels.

Cal Raleigh Game Info & Props vs. the Angels

Game Day: Tuesday, September 12, 2023

9:40 PM ET Stadium: T-Mobile Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Angels Starter: Patrick Sandoval

Patrick Sandoval TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW

ROOT Sports NW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Discover More About This Game

Cal Raleigh At The Plate

Raleigh has 21 doubles, a triple, 28 home runs and 50 walks while hitting .237.

Among qualifying hitters, he ranks 117th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 103rd and he is 37th in slugging.

Raleigh has gotten a hit in 73 of 128 games this year (57.0%), including 28 multi-hit games (21.9%).

Looking at the 128 games he has played this season, he's hit a long ball in 23 of them (18.0%), and in 5.7% of his trips to the plate.

In 32.0% of his games this year, Raleigh has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 14.1% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in four contests.

He has scored in 54 games this year (42.2%), including 12 multi-run games (9.4%).

Cal Raleigh Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 60 GP 68 .249 AVG .226 .317 OBP .313 .488 SLG .470 24 XBH 26 13 HR 15 32 RBI 36 58/20 K/BB 79/30 0 SB 0

