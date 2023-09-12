Dylan Moore -- .091 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Seattle Mariners against the Los Angeles Angels, with Patrick Sandoval on the mound, on September 12 at 9:40 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Angels.

Dylan Moore Game Info & Props vs. the Angels

Game Day: Tuesday, September 12, 2023

Tuesday, September 12, 2023 Game Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET Stadium: T-Mobile Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Angels Starter: Patrick Sandoval

Patrick Sandoval TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW

ROOT Sports NW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: +100)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: +100) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +275)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +275) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)

Dylan Moore At The Plate

Moore has six doubles, a triple, seven home runs and 13 walks while hitting .209.

Moore has reached base via a hit in 15 games this season (of 47 played), and had multiple hits in six of those games.

In 10.6% of his games this year, he has homered, and 5.3% of his trips to the plate.

Moore has driven in a run in 12 games this season (25.5%), including three games with more than one RBI (6.4%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in 21.3% of his games this year (10 of 47), with two or more runs three times (6.4%).

Dylan Moore Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 20 GP 26 .163 AVG .242 .281 OBP .333 .327 SLG .561 5 XBH 9 1 HR 6 7 RBI 11 17/6 K/BB 27/7 3 SB 2

Angels Pitching Rankings