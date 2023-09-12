Dylan Moore vs. Angels Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 12
Published: Sep. 12, 2023 at 5:24 AM MDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Dylan Moore -- .091 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Seattle Mariners against the Los Angeles Angels, with Patrick Sandoval on the mound, on September 12 at 9:40 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Angels.
Dylan Moore Game Info & Props vs. the Angels
- Game Day: Tuesday, September 12, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: T-Mobile Park
- Angels Starter: Patrick Sandoval
- TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: +100)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +275)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)
Dylan Moore At The Plate
- Moore has six doubles, a triple, seven home runs and 13 walks while hitting .209.
- Moore has reached base via a hit in 15 games this season (of 47 played), and had multiple hits in six of those games.
- In 10.6% of his games this year, he has homered, and 5.3% of his trips to the plate.
- Moore has driven in a run in 12 games this season (25.5%), including three games with more than one RBI (6.4%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 21.3% of his games this year (10 of 47), with two or more runs three times (6.4%).
Dylan Moore Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|20
|GP
|26
|.163
|AVG
|.242
|.281
|OBP
|.333
|.327
|SLG
|.561
|5
|XBH
|9
|1
|HR
|6
|7
|RBI
|11
|17/6
|K/BB
|27/7
|3
|SB
|2
Angels Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Angels has a collective 9.1 K/9, the seventh-best in MLB.
- The Angels have a 4.74 team ERA that ranks 24th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Angels rank 23rd in baseball in home runs surrendered (187 total, 1.3 per game).
- Sandoval (7-12) takes the mound for the Angels in his 26th start of the season. He has a 4.51 ERA in 131 2/3 innings pitched, with 115 strikeouts.
- The left-hander last pitched on Thursday against the Baltimore Orioles, when he threw five innings, allowing four earned runs while giving up seven hits.
- In 25 games this season, the 26-year-old has put up an ERA of 4.51, with 7.9 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .255 against him.
