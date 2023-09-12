Check out what player prop bet options are available when the Seattle Mariners host the Los Angeles Angels at T-Mobile Park on Tuesday at 9:40 PM ET.

Mariners vs. Angels Game Info

When: Tuesday, September 12, 2023 at 9:40 PM ET

Tuesday, September 12, 2023 at 9:40 PM ET Where: T-Mobile Park in Seattle, Washington

T-Mobile Park in Seattle, Washington How to Watch on TV: ROOT Sports NW

MLB Props Today: Seattle Mariners

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -179)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -179) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +800)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +800) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +275)

Crawford Stats

J.P. Crawford has collected 122 hits with 29 doubles, 15 home runs and 83 walks. He has driven in 50 runs with two stolen bases.

He's slashed .263/.380/.423 on the year.

Crawford brings a two-game streak with at least one hit into this contest. During his last five outings he is hitting .095 with a double and two walks.

Crawford Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Angels Sep. 11 1-for-5 1 0 0 1 0 at Rays Sep. 10 1-for-4 0 0 0 2 0 at Rays Sep. 9 0-for-3 1 0 0 0 0 at Rays Sep. 8 0-for-5 0 0 0 0 0 at Rays Sep. 7 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0

MLB Props Today: Los Angeles Angels

Brandon Drury Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -185)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -185) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +165)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +165) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +235)

Drury Stats

Brandon Drury has recorded 109 hits with 24 doubles, three triples, 21 home runs and 22 walks. He has driven in 69 runs.

He has a .259/.300/.480 slash line on the year.

Drury Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB at Mariners Sep. 11 1-for-6 1 1 2 4 vs. Guardians Sep. 10 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 vs. Guardians Sep. 9 1-for-3 1 0 0 1 vs. Guardians Sep. 8 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 vs. Guardians Sep. 7 0-for-5 0 0 0 0

