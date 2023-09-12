The Los Angeles Angels (68-77) aim to add to their three-game winning streak when they square off against the Seattle Mariners (79-65) on Tuesday at 9:40 PM ET, at T-Mobile Park.

The Mariners will give the nod to Bryan Woo (2-4, 4.50 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 3 on the season, and the Angels will turn to Patrick Sandoval (7-12, 4.51 ERA).

Bet Now: Get the latest odds for this matchup and pitcher props on BetMGM. New depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Mariners vs. Angels Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Tuesday, September 12, 2023

Tuesday, September 12, 2023 Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET TV: ROOT Sports NW

ROOT Sports NW Location: Seattle, Washington

Seattle, Washington Venue: T-Mobile Park

T-Mobile Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Woo - SEA (2-4, 4.50 ERA) vs Sandoval - LAA (7-12, 4.51 ERA)

Watch live MLB games on all your devices! Sign up now for a free trial to Fubo!

Discover More About This Game

Mariners Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Bryan Woo

Woo (2-4) will take the mound for the Mariners, his 15th start of the season.

The right-hander's last appearance was on Monday, Sept. 4, when he threw five innings against the Cincinnati Reds, giving up five earned runs while allowing four hits.

The 23-year-old has pitched to a 4.50 ERA this season with 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings compared to 2.8 walks per nine across 14 games.

In 14 starts this season, he's earned four quality starts.

Woo has two starts in a row of five innings or more.

He has two appearances this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his 14 chances this season.

Bryan Woo vs. Angels

The Angels rank 12th in MLB with 679 runs scored this season. They have a .248 batting average this campaign with 209 home runs (third in the league).

The Angels have gone 8-for-39 with two doubles, a home run and four RBI in two games against the right-hander this season.

Try FanDuel Fantasy today with our link and make your perfect team!

Angels Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Patrick Sandoval

Sandoval (7-12) takes the mound first for the Angels in his 26th start of the season. He has a 4.51 ERA in 131 2/3 innings pitched, with 115 strikeouts.

In his last appearance on Thursday, the left-hander went five innings against the Baltimore Orioles, giving up four earned runs while surrendering seven hits.

The 26-year-old has put up an ERA of 4.51, with 7.9 strikeouts per nine innings in 25 games this season. Opponents are hitting .255 against him.

Sandoval is looking to record his ninth quality start of the year.

Sandoval will look to pick up his 19th matchup of five or more innings pitched this season. He's averaging 5.2 innings per appearance.

He has had two appearances this season that he kept his opponents to zero earned runs.

Patrick Sandoval vs. Mariners

He will face off against a Mariners squad that is batting .244 as a unit (19th in the MLB). They are also slugging a collective .419 (12th in the league) with 193 total home runs (10th in MLB action).

In five innings over one appearance against the Mariners this season, Sandoval has a 9 ERA and a 2 WHIP while his opponents are batting .417.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.