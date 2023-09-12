On Tuesday, Teoscar Hernandez (.364 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 51 points above season-long percentage) and the Seattle Mariners play the Los Angeles Angels, whose starting pitcher will be Patrick Sandoval. First pitch is at 9:40 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3 with an RBI) against the Angels.

Teoscar Hernández Game Info & Props vs. the Angels

Game Day: Tuesday, September 12, 2023

Tuesday, September 12, 2023 Game Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET Stadium: T-Mobile Park

T-Mobile Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Angels Starter: Patrick Sandoval

Patrick Sandoval TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW

ROOT Sports NW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +350)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +350) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Looking to place a prop bet on Teoscar Hernández? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Teoscar Hernández At The Plate

Hernandez is batting .268 with 28 doubles, two triples, 25 home runs and 32 walks.

In 66.4% of his 143 games this season, Hernandez has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 42 multi-hit games.

He has gone deep in 23 games this year (16.1%), homering in 4.1% of his chances at the plate.

Hernandez has an RBI in 52 of 143 games this year, with multiple RBI in 25 of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in six contests.

In 55 of 143 games this year, he has scored, and seven of those games included multiple runs.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Teoscar Hernández Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 68 GP 75 .234 AVG .296 .284 OBP .337 .426 SLG .488 25 XBH 30 12 HR 13 41 RBI 46 88/15 K/BB 95/17 2 SB 4

Angels Pitching Rankings