Ty France vs. Angels Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 12
Published: Sep. 12, 2023 at 5:25 AM MDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
The Seattle Mariners, including Ty France (.200 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including no homers), battle starter Patrick Sandoval and the Los Angeles Angels at T-Mobile Park, Tuesday at 9:40 PM ET.
In his last game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-5) against the Angels.
Ty France Game Info & Props vs. the Angels
- Game Day: Tuesday, September 12, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: T-Mobile Park
- Angels Starter: Patrick Sandoval
- TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)
Discover More About This Game
Ty France At The Plate
- France has 31 doubles, 10 home runs and 40 walks while hitting .249.
- In 84 of 140 games this year (60.0%) France has picked up a hit, and in 35 of those games he had more than one (25.0%).
- Looking at the 140 games he has played this season, he's hit a long ball in nine of them (6.4%), and in 1.7% of his trips to the plate.
- France has picked up an RBI in 28.6% of his games this season, with two or more RBI in 7.9% of his games. He has also driven in three or more runs in four contests.
- He has scored in 40.0% of his games this year, with two or more runs scored in 10.0%.
Ty France Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|68
|GP
|70
|.253
|AVG
|.245
|.339
|OBP
|.334
|.406
|SLG
|.328
|24
|XBH
|17
|7
|HR
|3
|30
|RBI
|25
|49/19
|K/BB
|57/21
|1
|SB
|0
Angels Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Angels has a collective 9.1 K/9, the seventh-best in the league.
- The Angels have the 24th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.74).
- Angels pitchers combine to rank 23rd in baseball in home runs given up (187 total, 1.3 per game).
- Sandoval (7-12 with a 4.51 ERA and 115 strikeouts in 131 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Angels, his 26th of the season.
- His most recent appearance was on Thursday against the Baltimore Orioles, when the left-hander tossed five innings, surrendering four earned runs while giving up seven hits.
- The 26-year-old has an ERA of 4.51, with 7.9 strikeouts per nine innings, in 25 games this season. Opposing hitters have a .255 batting average against him.
