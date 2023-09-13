Mariners vs. Angels Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - September 13
Wednesday's game between the Seattle Mariners (80-65) and Los Angeles Angels (68-78) squaring off at T-Mobile Park has a projected final score of 5-3 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of the Mariners, who is listed as a small favorite by our model. The game will begin at 4:10 PM ET on September 13.
This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Mariners will send Luis Castillo (12-7) to the mound, while Tyler Anderson (6-6) will take the ball for the Angels.
Mariners vs. Angels Game Info & Odds
- When: Wednesday, September 13, 2023 at 4:10 PM ET
- Where: T-Mobile Park in Seattle, Washington
- How to Watch on TV: ROOT Sports NW
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Mariners vs. Angels Score Prediction
Our pick for this game is Mariners 5, Angels 3.
Total Prediction for Mariners vs. Angels
- Total Prediction: Over 7.5 runs
Read More About This Game
Mariners Performance Insights
- In seven games over the last 10 matchups when favored by sportsbooks, the Mariners have a record of 3-4.
- In its last 10 games with a total, Seattle and its opponents are 6-2-2 when it comes to hitting the over.
- There has not been a spread set for any of the Mariners' last 10 games.
- The Mariners have been favorites in 98 games this season and won 56 (57.1%) of those contests.
- Seattle has not entered a game this season as bigger favorites on the moneyline than the -350 odds on them winning this game.
- The Mariners have a 77.8% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.
- Seattle has scored 695 runs this season, which ranks 10th in MLB.
- The Mariners' 3.74 team ERA ranks first across all MLB pitching staffs.
Mariners Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|September 8
|@ Rays
|L 7-4
|George Kirby vs Taj Bradley
|September 9
|@ Rays
|L 7-5
|Trent Thornton vs Aaron Civale
|September 10
|@ Rays
|L 6-3
|Bryce Miller vs Zach Eflin
|September 11
|Angels
|L 8-5
|Logan Gilbert vs Reid Detmers
|September 12
|Angels
|W 8-0
|Bryan Woo vs Patrick Sandoval
|September 13
|Angels
|-
|Luis Castillo vs Tyler Anderson
|September 15
|Dodgers
|-
|George Kirby vs Bobby Miller
|September 16
|Dodgers
|-
|Bryce Miller vs Clayton Kershaw
|September 17
|Dodgers
|-
|Logan Gilbert vs Emmet Sheehan
|September 18
|@ Athletics
|-
|Bryan Woo vs JP Sears
|September 19
|@ Athletics
|-
|Luis Castillo vs Paul Blackburn
