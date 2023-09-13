The Los Angeles Angels and Logan O'Hoppe hit the field against Cal Raleigh and the Seattle Mariners on Wednesday at T-Mobile Park.

Bookmakers list the Mariners as -210 moneyline favorites, while giving the underdog Angels +170 moneyline odds to win. The total for the game has been set at 8 runs.

Rep your team with officially licensed Mariners gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Mariners vs. Angels Odds & Info

Date: Wednesday, September 13, 2023

Wednesday, September 13, 2023 Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET TV: ROOT Sports NW

ROOT Sports NW Location: Seattle, Washington

Seattle, Washington Venue: T-Mobile Park

T-Mobile Park Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Mariners -210 +170 8 -110 -110 - - -

Bet with King of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Mariners Recent Betting Performance

In seven games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Mariners have a record of 3-4.

In their last 10 games with a total, the Mariners and their opponents have combined to hit the over six times.

There has not been a spread set for any of the Mariners' last 10 games.

Discover More About This Game

Mariners Betting Records & Stats

The Mariners have been favored on the moneyline 98 total times this season. They've finished 56-42 in those games.

Seattle has gone 16-5 (winning 76.2% of its games) when playing as moneyline favorites of -210 or shorter.

Based on this matchup's moneyline, the Mariners' implied win probability is 67.7%.

Seattle has combined with opponents to hit the over on the total 74 times this season for a 74-65-6 record against the over/under.

The Mariners have covered just 23.5% of their games this season, going 4-13-0 ATS.

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on and the with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Mariners Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 40-30 40-35 26-24 53-39 59-48 20-15

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.