How to Watch the Mariners vs. Angels Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for September 13
Luis Castillo gets the nod for the Seattle Mariners on Wednesday at T-Mobile Park against Randal Grichuk and the Los Angeles Angels. First pitch is set for 4:10 PM ET in this final game of a three-game series.
Mariners vs. Angels Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Wednesday, September 13, 2023
- Time: 4:10 PM ET
- TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW
- Location: Seattle, Washington
- Venue: T-Mobile Park
Mariners Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Mariners are 11th in MLB play with 194 home runs. They average 1.3 per game.
- Seattle ranks 12th in MLB with a .419 slugging percentage.
- The Mariners' .244 batting average ranks 19th in MLB.
- Seattle has the No. 10 offense in baseball, scoring 4.8 runs per game (695 total runs).
- The Mariners rank 14th in MLB with a .323 on-base percentage.
- The Mariners' 9.9 strikeouts per game are the second-most in MLB.
- The 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by Seattle's pitching staff ranks seventh in MLB.
- Seattle's 3.74 team ERA leads all MLB pitching staffs.
- Pitchers for the Mariners combine for the No. 2-ranked WHIP in the majors (1.185).
Mariners Probable Starting Pitcher
- The Mariners will send Castillo (12-7) out to make his 30th start of the season. He is 12-7 with a 3.13 ERA and 191 strikeouts in 175 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his last outing on Thursday against the Tampa Bay Rays, the right-hander threw six scoreless innings while surrendering four hits.
- Castillo has 16 quality starts under his belt this year.
- Castillo is seeking his 30th straight appearance lasting five or more innings. He averages six frames per appearance on the mound.
- He has had nine appearances this season in which he did not allow an earned run.
Mariners Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Mariners Starter
|Opponent Starter
|9/8/2023
|Rays
|L 7-4
|Away
|George Kirby
|Taj Bradley
|9/9/2023
|Rays
|L 7-5
|Away
|Trent Thornton
|Aaron Civale
|9/10/2023
|Rays
|L 6-3
|Away
|Bryce Miller
|Zach Eflin
|9/11/2023
|Angels
|L 8-5
|Home
|Logan Gilbert
|Reid Detmers
|9/12/2023
|Angels
|W 8-0
|Home
|Bryan Woo
|Patrick Sandoval
|9/13/2023
|Angels
|-
|Home
|Luis Castillo
|Tyler Anderson
|9/15/2023
|Dodgers
|-
|Home
|George Kirby
|Bobby Miller
|9/16/2023
|Dodgers
|-
|Home
|Bryce Miller
|Clayton Kershaw
|9/17/2023
|Dodgers
|-
|Home
|Logan Gilbert
|Emmet Sheehan
|9/18/2023
|Athletics
|-
|Away
|Bryan Woo
|JP Sears
|9/19/2023
|Athletics
|-
|Away
|Luis Castillo
|Paul Blackburn
