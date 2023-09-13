Mariners vs. Angels Probable Starting Pitchers Today - September 13
The Los Angeles Angels (68-78) will look for Randal Grichuk to continue a 10-game hitting streak versus the Seattle Mariners (80-65), on Wednesday at 4:10 PM ET, at T-Mobile Park.
The probable starters are Luis Castillo (12-7) for the Mariners and Tyler Anderson (6-6) for the Angels.
Mariners vs. Angels Pitcher Matchup Info
- Date: Wednesday, September 13, 2023
- Time: 4:10 PM ET
- TV: ROOT Sports NW
- Location: Seattle, Washington
- Venue: T-Mobile Park
- Probable Pitchers: Castillo - SEA (12-7, 3.13 ERA) vs Anderson - LAA (6-6, 5.36 ERA)
Discover More About This Game
Mariners Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Luis Castillo
- The Mariners' Castillo (12-7) will make his 30th start of the season.
- The right-hander's last start was on Thursday, when he tossed six innings without allowing a run on four hits in a matchup with the Tampa Bay Rays.
- The 30-year-old has pitched in 29 games this season with a 3.13 ERA and 9.8 strikeouts per nine innings with a batting average against of .214.
- In 29 starts this season, he's earned 16 quality starts.
- Castillo will look to finish five or more innings for the 30th start in a row.
- He has nine appearances this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his 29 chances this season.
Luis Castillo vs. Angels
- The Angels have scored 679 runs this season, which ranks 12th in MLB. They have 1224 hits, 17th in baseball, with 209 home runs (third in the league).
- The right-hander has allowed the Angels to go 18-for-71 with six doubles, five home runs and 10 RBI in 17 2/3 innings this season.
Angels Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Tyler Anderson
- Anderson (6-6 with a 5.36 ERA and 112 strikeouts in 136 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Angels, his 25th of the season.
- His most recent time out came on Sunday against the Cleveland Guardians, when the left-hander threw eight innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up four hits.
- During 26 games this season, the 33-year-old has a 5.36 ERA and 7.4 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .268 to his opponents.
- Anderson enters the matchup with seven quality starts under his belt this year.
- Anderson will try to prolong a four-game streak of lasting five or more innings (he's averaging 5.2 frames per outing).
- He has had two appearances this season that he held his opponents to zero earned runs.
Tyler Anderson vs. Mariners
- He meets a Mariners offense that ranks 10th in the league with 695 total runs scored while batting .244 as a unit. His opponent has a collective .419 slugging percentage (12th in MLB action) and has hit a total of 194 home runs (11th in the league).
- In five innings over one appearance against the Mariners this season, Anderson has a 3.6 ERA and a 1 WHIP while his opponents are hitting .125.
