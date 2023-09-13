Idaho High School Football Live Streams in Twin Falls County This Week
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 12:11 PM MDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
In Twin Falls County, Idaho, there are attractive high school football games on the schedule this week. Info on how to stream them is available in this article.
Twin Falls County, Idaho High School Football Games This Week
Wednesday
Murtaugh High School at Hansen High School
- Game Time: 12:00 PM MT on September 13
- Location: Hansen, ID
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Friday
Caldwell High School at Buhl High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on September 15
- Location: Buhl, ID
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Wood River High School at Filer High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on September 15
- Location: Filer, ID
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Lighthouse Christian School at Carey School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on September 15
- Location: Carey, ID
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Valley High School at Murtaugh High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on September 15
- Location: Murtaugh, ID
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Canyon Ridge High School at Ridgevue High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on September 15
- Location: Nampa, ID
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Marsh Valley High School at Kimberly High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on September 15
- Location: Kimberly, ID
- How to Stream: Watch Here
