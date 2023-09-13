In Twin Falls County, Idaho, there are attractive high school football games on the schedule this week. Info on how to stream them is available in this article.

Twin Falls County, Idaho High School Football Games This Week

Wednesday

Murtaugh High School at Hansen High School

  • Game Time: 12:00 PM MT on September 13
  • Location: Hansen, ID
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Friday

Caldwell High School at Buhl High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on September 15
  • Location: Buhl, ID
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Wood River High School at Filer High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on September 15
  • Location: Filer, ID
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Lighthouse Christian School at Carey School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on September 15
  • Location: Carey, ID
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Valley High School at Murtaugh High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on September 15
  • Location: Murtaugh, ID
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Canyon Ridge High School at Ridgevue High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on September 15
  • Location: Nampa, ID
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Marsh Valley High School at Kimberly High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on September 15
  • Location: Kimberly, ID
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

