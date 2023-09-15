Idaho High School Football Live Streams in Bear Lake County This Week
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 12:11 PM MDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
There is high school football competition in Bear Lake County, Idaho this week, and info on how to watch these matchups is available in this article.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Bear Lake County, Idaho High School Football Games This Week
Wendell High School at Bear Lake High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on September 15
- Location: Montpelier, ID
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.