There is high school football competition in Bear Lake County, Idaho this week, and info on how to watch these matchups is available in this article.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Bear Lake County, Idaho High School Football Games This Week

Wendell High School at Bear Lake High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on September 15
  • Location: Montpelier, ID
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.