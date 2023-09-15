Idaho High School Football Live Streams in Boise County This Week
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 12:11 PM MDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
High school football is happening this week in Boise County, Idaho, and information on these matchups is available here, if you're searching for how to watch them.
Boise County, Idaho High School Football Games This Week
Garden Valley High School at Salmon River High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM PT on September 15
- Location: Riggins, ID
- Conference: 1A Long Pin
