Idaho High School Football Live Streams in Bonner County This Week
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 12:11 PM MDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Is there high school football on the docket this week in Bonner County, Idaho? You bet there is. To ensure you don't miss a snap, we offer info on how to watch the games in the article below.
Bonner County, Idaho High School Football Games This Week
Friday
Clark Fork High School at Lakeside Jr Sr High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on September 15
- Location: Plummer, ID
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Manson High School at Priest River Lamanna High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on September 15
- Location: Priest River, ID
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Saturday
Sandpoint High School at Homedale High School
- Game Time: 4:00 PM MT on September 16
- Location: Homedale, ID
- How to Stream: Watch Here
