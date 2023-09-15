Is there high school football on the docket this week in Bonner County, Idaho? You bet there is. To ensure you don't miss a snap, we offer info on how to watch the games in the article below.

Other Games in Idaho This Week

Bonner County, Idaho High School Football Games This Week

Friday

Clark Fork High School at Lakeside Jr Sr High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on September 15

7:00 PM PT on September 15 Location: Plummer, ID

Plummer, ID How to Stream: Watch Here

Manson High School at Priest River Lamanna High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on September 15

7:00 PM PT on September 15 Location: Priest River, ID

Priest River, ID How to Stream: Watch Here

Saturday

Sandpoint High School at Homedale High School