Broncos Odds to Make Playoffs and Win Super Bowl
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 3:20 AM MDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
The Denver Broncos have +8000 odds to win the Super Bowl as of September 15.
Broncos Super Bowl Odds
- Odds to Win the AFC West: +700
- Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +8000
Denver Betting Insights
- Denver won six games against the spread last season, failing to cover nine times.
- Broncos games went over the point total six out of 17 times last season.
- From an offensive standpoint, Denver ranked 21st in the with 325.1 yards per game last season. Meanwhile, it ranked seventh in total defense (320 yards allowed per contest).
- Last season the Broncos won only one game away from home and had a 4-4 record at home.
- Denver collected three wins as the favorite in eight games last season, and won twice (in seven opportunities) as an underdog.
- In the AFC West, the Broncos won only one game (1-5), and in the conference as a whole they went 3-9.
Broncos Impact Players
- Russell Wilson had 16 TD passes and 11 interceptions in 15 games last year, completing 60.5% of his throws for 3,524 yards (234.9 per game).
- On the ground, Wilson scored three touchdowns and picked up 277 yards.
- Jerry Jeudy had 67 catches for 972 yards (64.8 per game) and six touchdowns in 15 games.
- In 16 games with the Bengals a season ago, Samaje Perine rushed for 394 yards (24.6 per game) and two TDs.
- In the passing game, Courtland Sutton scored two TDs, hauling in 64 balls for 829 yards (55.3 per game).
- Alex Singleton had 152 tackles, 6.0 TFL, and three passes defended last year.
Broncos Player Futures
2023-24 Broncos NFL Schedule
|Week
|Date
|Opponent
|Result
|Opp. Super Bowl Odds
|1
|September 10
|Raiders
|L 17-16
|+8000
|2
|September 17
|Commanders
|-
|+10000
|3
|September 24
|@ Dolphins
|-
|+1600
|4
|October 1
|@ Bears
|-
|+12500
|5
|October 8
|Jets
|-
|+5000
|6
|October 12
|@ Chiefs
|-
|+650
|7
|October 22
|Packers
|-
|+4000
|8
|October 29
|Chiefs
|-
|+650
|BYE
|-
|-
|-
|-
|10
|November 13
|@ Bills
|-
|+900
|11
|November 19
|Vikings
|-
|+6600
|12
|November 26
|Browns
|-
|+1800
|13
|December 3
|@ Texans
|-
|+40000
|14
|December 10
|@ Chargers
|-
|+2000
|15
|December 17
|@ Lions
|-
|+1800
|16
|December 24
|Patriots
|-
|+6600
|17
|December 31
|Chargers
|-
|+2000
|18
|January 7
|@ Raiders
|-
|+8000
