This week, there's high school football on the agenda in Elmore County, Idaho. To know how to stream the games, we've got you covered below.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Elmore County, Idaho High School Football Games This Week

Mountain Home High School at Gooding High School

Game Time: 6:30 PM MT on September 15

6:30 PM MT on September 15 Location: Gooding, ID

Gooding, ID How to Stream: Watch Here

Glenns Ferry High School at Hagerman