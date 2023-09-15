Idaho High School Football Live Streams in Kootenai County This Week
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 12:12 PM MDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Want to learn how to stream high school football matchups in Kootenai County, Idaho this week? We have the information here.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Other Games in Idaho This Week
Kootenai County, Idaho High School Football Games This Week
Friday
Kendrick Senior High School at Kootenai High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on September 15
- Location: Harrison, ID
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Saturday
Lake City High School at Bishop Kelly High School
- Game Time: 1:00 PM MT on September 16
- Location: Boise, ID
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.