Mariners vs. Dodgers Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - September 15
Friday's game features the Seattle Mariners (81-65) and the Los Angeles Dodgers (88-57) matching up at T-Mobile Park in what should be a tight matchup, with a projected 5-3 victory for the Mariners according to our computer prediction. First pitch is at 10:10 PM ET on September 15.
This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Mariners will send George Kirby (10-9) to the mound, while Bobby Miller (9-3) will get the nod for the Dodgers.
Mariners vs. Dodgers Game Info & Odds
- When: Friday, September 15, 2023 at 10:10 PM ET
- Where: T-Mobile Park in Seattle, Washington
- How to Watch on TV: MLB Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Mariners vs. Dodgers Score Prediction
Our pick for this game is Mariners 5, Dodgers 4.
Total Prediction for Mariners vs. Dodgers
- Total Prediction: Over 8 runs
Read More About This Game
Mariners Performance Insights
- The Mariners have played as the favorite in seven of their past 10 games and won four of those contests.
- In its last 10 games with a total, Seattle and its opponents are 6-3-1 when it comes to hitting the over.
- In their last game with a spread, the Mariners failed to cover.
- The Mariners have won 57, or 57.6%, of the 99 games they've played as favorites this season.
- Seattle has a record of 61-44 in games when bookmakers favor them by at least -110 on the moneyline.
- The moneyline for this contest implies a 52.4% chance of a victory for the Mariners.
- Seattle has scored the 10th-most runs in the majors this season with 698.
- The Mariners have the top team ERA across all league pitching staffs (3.73).
Mariners Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|September 9
|@ Rays
|L 7-5
|Trent Thornton vs Aaron Civale
|September 10
|@ Rays
|L 6-3
|Bryce Miller vs Zach Eflin
|September 11
|Angels
|L 8-5
|Logan Gilbert vs Reid Detmers
|September 12
|Angels
|W 8-0
|Bryan Woo vs Patrick Sandoval
|September 13
|Angels
|W 3-2
|Luis Castillo vs Andrew Wantz
|September 15
|Dodgers
|-
|George Kirby vs Bobby Miller
|September 16
|Dodgers
|-
|Bryce Miller vs Clayton Kershaw
|September 17
|Dodgers
|-
|Logan Gilbert vs Emmet Sheehan
|September 18
|@ Athletics
|-
|Bryan Woo vs JP Sears
|September 19
|@ Athletics
|-
|Luis Castillo vs Paul Blackburn
|September 20
|@ Athletics
|-
|George Kirby vs Sean Newcomb
