Friday's game features the Seattle Mariners (81-65) and the Los Angeles Dodgers (88-57) matching up at T-Mobile Park in what should be a tight matchup, with a projected 5-3 victory for the Mariners according to our computer prediction. First pitch is at 10:10 PM ET on September 15.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Mariners will send George Kirby (10-9) to the mound, while Bobby Miller (9-3) will get the nod for the Dodgers.

Mariners vs. Dodgers Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, September 15, 2023 at 10:10 PM ET

T-Mobile Park in Seattle, Washington How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

Mariners vs. Dodgers Score Prediction

Our pick for this game is Mariners 5, Dodgers 4.

Total Prediction for Mariners vs. Dodgers

Total Prediction: Over 8 runs

Mariners Performance Insights

The Mariners have played as the favorite in seven of their past 10 games and won four of those contests.

In its last 10 games with a total, Seattle and its opponents are 6-3-1 when it comes to hitting the over.

In their last game with a spread, the Mariners failed to cover.

The Mariners have won 57, or 57.6%, of the 99 games they've played as favorites this season.

Seattle has a record of 61-44 in games when bookmakers favor them by at least -110 on the moneyline.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 52.4% chance of a victory for the Mariners.

Seattle has scored the 10th-most runs in the majors this season with 698.

The Mariners have the top team ERA across all league pitching staffs (3.73).

