Julio Rodriguez and Freddie Freeman will be among the stars on display when the Seattle Mariners play the Los Angeles Dodgers on Friday at 10:10 PM ET, at T-Mobile Park.

Bookmakers list the Mariners as -110 moneyline favorites, while giving the underdog Dodgers -110 moneyline odds. The game's over/under is set at 7.5 runs.

Rep your team with officially licensed Mariners gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Mariners vs. Dodgers Odds & Info

Date: Friday, September 15, 2023

Friday, September 15, 2023 Time: 10:10 PM ET

10:10 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Seattle, Washington

Seattle, Washington Venue: T-Mobile Park

T-Mobile Park Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds PUSH -110 -110 7.5 -115 -105 - - -

Bet with King of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Mariners Recent Betting Performance

The Mariners have played as the favorite in seven of their past 10 games and won four of those contests.

In their last 10 games with a total, the Mariners and their opponents have combined to hit the over six times.

In their last game with a spread, the Mariners failed to cover.

Read More About This Game

Mariners Betting Records & Stats

The Mariners have won 57 of the 99 games they were listed as the moneyline favorite this season (57.6%).

Seattle has gone 61-44 when it has played as moneyline favorites with odds of -110 or shorter (58.1% winning percentage).

The implied moneyline probablility for this matchup gives the Mariners a 52.4% chance to win.

Seattle has played in 146 games with set over/under, and have combined with opponents to go over the total 74 times (74-66-6).

The Mariners are 4-14-0 ATS this season.

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on and the with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Mariners Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 41-30 40-35 26-24 54-39 60-48 20-15

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.