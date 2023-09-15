Mookie Betts and the Los Angeles Dodgers take the field on Friday at T-Mobile Park against George Kirby, who gets the start for the Seattle Mariners. First pitch is set for 10:10 PM ET.

Sign up for Fubo to watch this game and make sure you don't miss any of the action all season long!

Bet with theKing of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Mariners vs. Dodgers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Friday, September 15, 2023

Friday, September 15, 2023 Time: 10:10 PM ET

10:10 PM ET TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Seattle, Washington

Seattle, Washington Venue: T-Mobile Park

T-Mobile Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Discover More About This Game

Mariners Batting & Pitching Performance

The Mariners are 12th in MLB play with 194 total home runs.

Seattle's .418 slugging percentage is 12th in baseball.

The Mariners are 19th in the majors with a .244 batting average.

Seattle scores the 10th-most runs in baseball (698 total, 4.8 per game).

The Mariners are 14th in MLB with an on-base percentage of .323.

The Mariners strike out 9.9 times per game, the second-worst average in the majors.

Seattle's pitching staff ranks seventh in MLB with a collective 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings.

Seattle's 3.73 team ERA ranks first across all MLB pitching staffs.

Pitchers for the Mariners combine for the No. 3-ranked WHIP in baseball (1.186).

Mariners Probable Starting Pitcher

Kirby (10-9) gets the starting nod for the Mariners in his 28th start of the season. He's put together a 3.48 ERA in 165 2/3 innings pitched, with 151 strikeouts.

The righty's most recent time out was on Friday against the Tampa Bay Rays, when he went 6 1/3 innings, surrendering four earned runs while allowing five hits.

Kirby enters the matchup with 17 quality starts under his belt this season.

Kirby is trying to secure his 23rd start of five or more innings this season in this game.

He has had five appearances this season in which he kept his opponents to zero earned runs.

Mariners Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Mariners Starter Opponent Starter 9/9/2023 Rays L 7-5 Away Trent Thornton Aaron Civale 9/10/2023 Rays L 6-3 Away Bryce Miller Zach Eflin 9/11/2023 Angels L 8-5 Home Logan Gilbert Reid Detmers 9/12/2023 Angels W 8-0 Home Bryan Woo Patrick Sandoval 9/13/2023 Angels W 3-2 Home Luis Castillo Andrew Wantz 9/15/2023 Dodgers - Home George Kirby Bobby Miller 9/16/2023 Dodgers - Home Bryce Miller Clayton Kershaw 9/17/2023 Dodgers - Home Logan Gilbert Emmet Sheehan 9/18/2023 Athletics - Away Bryan Woo JP Sears 9/19/2023 Athletics - Away Luis Castillo Paul Blackburn 9/20/2023 Athletics - Away George Kirby Sean Newcomb

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.