Seattle Mariners (81-65) will match up with the Los Angeles Dodgers (88-57) at T-Mobile Park on Friday, September 15 at 10:10 PM ET. Currently sitting at 99 RBI, Julio Rodriguez will be looking to drive in his 100th run of the season.

The Dodgers have been listed as -110 moneyline underdogs in this matchup with the favored Mariners (-110). The total is 7.5 runs for the game (with -120 odds on the over and +100 odds on the under).

Mariners vs. Dodgers Time and TV Channel

Date: Friday, September 15, 2023

Friday, September 15, 2023 Time: 10:10 PM ET

10:10 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Seattle, Washington

Seattle, Washington Venue: T-Mobile Park

T-Mobile Park Probable Pitchers: George Kirby - SEA (10-9, 3.48 ERA) vs Bobby Miller - LAD (9-3, 3.98 ERA)

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Mariners vs. Dodgers Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup across individual sportsbooks.

Mariners Moneyline Dodgers Moneyline Run Line Total BetMGM -110 -110 - 7.5 Bet on this game with BetMGM

Have the urge to wager on the Mariners' matchup versus the Dodgers but aren't quite sure how to get started? We're here to assist you. Betting the moneyline, run line, and total are a few of the most common ways to place bets. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams -- for instance, the Mariners (-110) -- will win the contest. Pretty simple. If you bet $10 on the Mariners to beat the Dodgers with those odds, and the Mariners emerge with the victory, you'd get back $19.09.

There are lots of other ways to play, too. You can wager on player props (will J.P. Crawford get a hit?), parlays (combining picks from different games to multiply your potential winnings), and more. For more details on the many ways you can bet, check out the BetMGM app and website.

Ready to place your bet? Click here and enter bonus code "GNPLAY" to claim your BetMGM promo today.

Discover More About This Game

Mariners vs. Dodgers Betting Trends and Insights

The Mariners have entered the game as favorites 99 times this season and won 57, or 57.6%, of those games.

When they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -110 or shorter, the Mariners have a 61-44 record (winning 58.1% of their games).

Seattle has a 52.4% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Mariners played as the moneyline favorite in seven of their last 10 games, and they finished 4-3 in those matchups.

In its last 10 outings -- all had a set run total -- Seattle and its opponents combined to go over the total six times.

The Dodgers have won in 11, or 50%, of the 22 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

This season, the Dodgers have come away with a win 11 times in 22 chances when named as an underdog of at least -110 or worse on the moneyline.

The Dodgers are not favored for the first time in a while, as they have not been underdogs in their last 10 games.

In the last 10 games with a total, Los Angeles and its opponents are 7-2-1 when it comes to hitting the over.

Want a different way to play? Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Mariners Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL West Rank Win World Series +1400 6th 2nd Win AL West +325 - 2nd

Think the Mariners can win it all? Check out the latest futures odds for Seattle and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook! Be sure to use our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.