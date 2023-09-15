If you live in Owyhee County, Idaho and like to stay in the loop regarding all of the local high school football action, we've got you covered. Below, we offer all the details you need for how to watch the games this week.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in Idaho This Week

Owyhee County, Idaho High School Football Games This Week

Friday

Parma High School at Marsing High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on September 15

7:00 PM MT on September 15 Location: Marsing, ID

Marsing, ID How to Stream: Watch Here

Saturday

Sandpoint High School at Homedale High School