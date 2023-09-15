If you live in Owyhee County, Idaho and like to stay in the loop regarding all of the local high school football action, we've got you covered. Below, we offer all the details you need for how to watch the games this week.

    • Owyhee County, Idaho High School Football Games This Week

    Friday

    Parma High School at Marsing High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on September 15
    • Location: Marsing, ID
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Saturday

    Sandpoint High School at Homedale High School

    • Game Time: 4:00 PM MT on September 16
    • Location: Homedale, ID
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

