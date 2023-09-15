Idaho High School Football Live Streams in Power County This Week
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 12:12 PM MDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Don't miss the high school fooball games happening in Power County, Idaho this week. Info on how to stream all of the hard-hitting action can be located below.
Power County, Idaho High School Football Games This Week
American Falls High School at Ririe High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on September 15
- Location: Ririe, ID
