The Boise State Broncos (0-2) face an FCS opponent, the North Dakota Fightin' Hawks (2-0) on Saturday, September 16, 2023 at Albertsons Stadium.

Despite having a bottom-25 defense that ranks sixth-worst in the FBS (549 yards allowed per game), Boise State has played better on offense, ranking 71st in the FBS offensively totaling 393 yards per game. North Dakota's offensive attack has been paving the way for the team, as it ranks best in the FCS with 550 total yards per game. In terms of defense, it is giving up 388.5 total yards per game, which ranks 72nd.

For more details on this game, including where and how to watch on Fox Sports 1, continue reading.

Boise State vs. North Dakota Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 16, 2023

Saturday, September 16, 2023 Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Channel: Fox Sports 1

Watch this game on Fubo City: Boise, Idaho

Boise, Idaho Venue: Albertsons Stadium

How to Watch Week 3 Games

Boise State vs. North Dakota Key Statistics

Boise State North Dakota 393 (79th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 550 (4th) 549 (122nd) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 388.5 (69th) 155.5 (71st) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 219 (15th) 237.5 (67th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 331 (3rd) 3 (71st) Turnovers (Rank) 0 (1st) 2 (72nd) Takeaways (Rank) 0 (53rd)

Boise State Stats Leaders

Taylen Green has thrown for 388 yards, completing 48.3% of his passes and tossing two touchdowns and three interceptions this season. He's also run for 68 yards (34 ypg) on 11 carries.

Ashton Jeanty has compiled 159 rushing yards on 34 carries, scoring one touchdown. He's also added 206 yards (103 per game) on nine catches with two touchdowns.

Stefan Cobbs has hauled in 10 passes while averaging 62 yards per game and scoring one touchdown.

Eric McAlister has a total of 95 receiving yards so far this year, grabbing nine passes.

North Dakota Stats Leaders

Tommy Schuster has put up 521 passing yards, or 260.5 per game, so far this season. He has completed 76.8% of his passes and has thrown four touchdowns with zero interceptions. He's also contributed on the ground with 13.5 rushing yards per game while scoring as a runner two times.

Gaven Ziebarth is his team's leading rusher with 19 carries for 181 yards, or 90.5 per game. He's found the end zone two times on the ground, as well.

Isaiah Smith has racked up 16 carries and totaled 78 yards while also gaining 47 yards through the air .

Bo Belquist paces his squad with 233 receiving yards on 15 catches with two touchdowns.

Wesley Eliodor has six receptions (on six targets) for a total of 92 yards (46 yards per game) and one touchdown this year.

Red Wilson's eight grabs (on eight targets) have netted him 90 yards (45 ypg).

