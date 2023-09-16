If you're questioning how to watch this week's local high school football action in Fremont County, Idaho, keep your browser fixed on this page. All of the details are outlined below.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in Idaho This Week

  • Elmore County
  • Boise County
  • Power County
  • Butte County
  • Bear Lake County
  • Shoshone County
  • Twin Falls County

    • Fremont County, Idaho High School Football Games This Week

    North Fremont High School at Melba Senior High School

    • Game Time: 6:00 PM MT on September 16
    • Location: Melba, ID
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    © 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.