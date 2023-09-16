Idaho High School Football Live Streams in Fremont County This Week
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 12:12 PM MDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
If you're questioning how to watch this week's local high school football action in Fremont County, Idaho, keep your browser fixed on this page. All of the details are outlined below.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Other Games in Idaho This Week
Fremont County, Idaho High School Football Games This Week
North Fremont High School at Melba Senior High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM MT on September 16
- Location: Melba, ID
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.