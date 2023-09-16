The Fresno State Bulldogs (2-0) and Arizona State Sun Devils (1-1) will clash at Sun Devil Stadium in Tempe, Arizona. Below, we highlight the odds and best bets for you.

Looking to put together a parlay or a few single bets on Fresno State vs. Arizona State? Head to BetMGM using our link to get up to $1500 in bonus bets with our promo code!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

When and Where is Fresno State vs. Arizona State?

Date: Saturday, September 16, 2023

Saturday, September 16, 2023 Time: 10:30 PM ET

10:30 PM ET Channel: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: Tempe, Arizona

Tempe, Arizona Venue: Sun Devil Stadium

Best Moneyline Bet

Prediction: Fresno State 33, Arizona State 25

Fresno State 33, Arizona State 25 Fresno State has not been the moneyline favorite so far this season.

The Bulldogs have yet to play a game with moneyline odds of -175 or shorter.

Arizona State lost the only game it has played as the underdog this season.

The Sun Devils have not entered a game this season as a bigger underdog on the moneyline than the +145 odds on them winning this game.

Based on this contest's moneyline, the Bulldogs' implied win probability is 63.6%.

Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Click here to sign up for a free trial.

Against the Spread Pick

Pick ATS: Fresno State (-3.5)



Fresno State (-3.5) Fresno State has covered the spread every time thus far this season.

Arizona State is winless against the spread this season.

Parlay your bets together on the Fresno State vs. Arizona State matchup with BetMGM, where you can use our link to get a great first-time player bonus!

Best Over/Under Pick

Pick OU: Over (48.5)



Over (48.5) Together, the two teams combine for 56 points per game, 7.5 points more than the point total of 48.5 for this matchup.

Expecting a high-scoring contest or a defensive masterclass? Check out the alternate markets and ways you can bet on this matchup with BetMGM, using our link for a bonus offer for new players.

Splits Tables

Fresno State

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 46.5 46.5 Implied Total AVG 26 26 ATS Record 1-0-0 0-0-0 1-0-0 Over/Under Record 1-0-0 0-0-0 1-0-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 0-0 0-0 0-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 1-0 0-0 1-0

Arizona State

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 53.5 53.5 Implied Total AVG 28 28 ATS Record 0-1-0 0-1-0 0-0-0 Over/Under Record 0-1-0 0-1-0 0-0-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 0-0 0-0 0-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 0-1 0-1 0-0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.