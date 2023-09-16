In the matchup between the Northern Iowa Panthers and Idaho State Bengals on Saturday, September 16 at 6:00 PM, our projection system expects the Panthers to come away with the victory. Looking for predictions on the final score, spread, and point total, too? Find a complete game projection below.

Idaho State vs. Northern Iowa Predictions and Picks

Spread Prediction Total Prediction Score Prediction Northern Iowa (-27.4) 53.2 Northern Iowa 40, Idaho State 13

Week 3 Big Sky Predictions

Idaho State Betting Info (2022)

The Bengals went 3-8-0 ATS last season.

Last season, the combined scoring went over the point total three times in Bengals games.

Northern Iowa Betting Info (2022)

The Panthers compiled a 5-5-0 ATS record last season.

In Panthers games last year, combined scoring went over the point total nine times.

Bengals vs. Panthers 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Idaho State 28.0 57.0 -- -- 28.0 57.0 Northern Iowa 13.0 32.0 17.0 34.0 9.0 30.0

