The Idaho State Bengals (0-2) visit the Northern Iowa Panthers (0-2) at Holt Arena on Saturday, September 16, 2023.

Idaho State owns the 42nd-ranked scoring offense this year (28 points per game), and has been less effective defensively, ranking seventh-worst with 57 points allowed per game. Northern Iowa ranks 95th in the FCS with 13 points per contest on offense, and it ranks 68th with 32 points given up per game on defense.

Idaho State vs. Northern Iowa Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 16, 2023

Saturday, September 16, 2023 Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

Pocatello, Idaho Venue: Holt Arena

Idaho State vs. Northern Iowa Key Statistics

Idaho State Northern Iowa 383.5 (40th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 318.5 (74th) 490 (101st) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 320 (41st) 67.5 (111th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 76 (103rd) 316 (5th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 242.5 (27th) 6 (122nd) Turnovers (Rank) 2 (82nd) 3 (8th) Takeaways (Rank) 0 (53rd)

Idaho State Stats Leaders

Jordan Cooke has 349 yards passing for Idaho State, completing 53.5% of his passes and throwing two touchdowns and three interceptions this season.

Keoua Kauhi has racked up 38 yards on nine carries.

This season, Soujah Gasu has carried the ball six times for 30 yards (15 per game).

Christian Fredrickson has hauled in 13 catches for 179 yards (89.5 yards per game) to lead the team so far this season. He's found the end zone three times as a receiver.

Chedon James has put up a 114-yard season so far with one touchdown, hauling in 16 passes on 26 targets.

Alfred Jordan Jr. has been the target of 12 passes and compiled eight catches for 77 yards, an average of 38.5 yards per contest.

Northern Iowa Stats Leaders

Theo Day leads Northern Iowa with 476 yards on 39-of-75 passing with two touchdowns compared to five interceptions this season.

Tye Edwards is his team's leading rusher with 32 carries for 125 yards, or 62.5 per game. He's found paydirt one time on the ground, as well. Edwards has also chipped in with five catches for 37 yards.

Harrison Bey-Buie has racked up 41 yards (on 16 attempts).

Sam Schnee has hauled in 131 receiving yards on 11 catches to pace his team so far this season while scoring one touchdown as a receiver.

Sergio Morancy has caught six passes and compiled 120 receiving yards (60 per game).

Logan Wolf's five targets have resulted in seven catches for 100 yards.

