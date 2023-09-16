The California Golden Bears (1-1) square off against an FCS opponent, the Idaho Vandals (2-0) on Saturday, September 16, 2023 at California Memorial Stadium.

Offensively, Cal ranks 52nd in the FBS with 34.0 points per game. Meanwhile, the team's defense ranks 47th in points allowed (227.5 points allowed per contest). Idaho has dominated on both sides of the ball this season, ranking seventh-best in total offense (480.0 total yards per game) and 21st-best in total defense (228.0 total yards allowed per game).

Idaho vs. Cal Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 16, 2023

Saturday, September 16, 2023 Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET Channel: Pac-12 Network

Berkeley, California Venue: California Memorial Stadium

How to Watch Week 3 Games

Idaho vs. Cal Key Statistics

Idaho Cal 480.0 (12th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 471.0 (44th) 228.0 (21st) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 227.5 (9th) 211.5 (18th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 235.0 (13th) 268.5 (14th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 236.0 (68th) 1 (60th) Turnovers (Rank) 5 (104th) 3 (8th) Takeaways (Rank) 7 (3rd)

Idaho Stats Leaders

Gevani McCoy has thrown for 477 yards (238.5 ypg) to lead Idaho, completing 72.5% of his passes and collecting four touchdown passes and one interception this season. He is also a playmaker on the ground, racking up 71 yards (35.5 ypg) on 11 carries.

Anthony Woods has rushed for 209 yards on 31 carries so far this year while scoring two times on the ground.

Hayden Hatten has hauled in 171 receiving yards on 11 catches to pace his squad so far this season while scoring two touchdowns as a receiver.

Turon Ivy Jr. has racked up 82 receiving yards (41.0 yards per game) and one touchdown on two receptions.

Nick Romano's two catches (on two targets) have netted him 74 yards (37.0 ypg) and one touchdown.

Cal Stats Leaders

Ben Finley has thrown for 313 yards (156.5 ypg) to lead Cal, completing 68.9% of his passes and recording one touchdown pass compared to one interception this season.

Jaydn Ott has carried the ball 40 times for a team-high 266 yards on the ground and has found the end zone three times.

Ashton Stredick has been handed the ball 21 times this year and racked up 75 yards (37.5 per game) with one touchdown.

Jeremiah Hunter has hauled in 11 catches for 99 yards (49.5 yards per game) to lead the team so far this season. He's found the end zone one time as a receiver.

Monroe Young has hauled in eight receptions totaling 88 yards so far this campaign.

Taj Davis has been the target of nine passes and racked up seven catches for 72 yards, an average of 36.0 yards per contest. He's found the end zone one time through the air this season.

