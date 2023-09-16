Saturday's game between the Seattle Mariners (81-66) and Los Angeles Dodgers (89-57) matching up at T-Mobile Park has a projected final score of 6-4 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of the Mariners, so expect a tight matchup. The game will start at 9:40 PM ET on September 16.

The probable pitchers are Clayton Kershaw (12-4) for the Dodgers and Bryce Miller (8-5) for the Mariners.

Mariners vs. Dodgers Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, September 16, 2023 at 9:40 PM ET

Saturday, September 16, 2023 at 9:40 PM ET Where: T-Mobile Park in Seattle, Washington

T-Mobile Park in Seattle, Washington How to Watch on TV: ROOT Sports NW

Mariners vs. Dodgers Score Prediction

Our prediction for this game is Mariners 6, Dodgers 5.

Total Prediction for Mariners vs. Dodgers

Total Prediction: Over 8 runs

Discover More About This Game

Mariners Performance Insights

Over their last 10 contests, the Mariners were named underdogs twice and lost each contest.

When it comes to the over/under, Seattle and its opponents are 7-2-1 in its last 10 games.

The Mariners have come up short of covering the runline in the one of their past 10 contests that had a set runline.

The Mariners have been victorious in 20, or 48.8%, of the 41 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

This year, Seattle has won seven of 15 games when listed as at least +120 or worse on the moneyline.

The Mariners have an implied victory probability of 45.5% according to the moneyline set by oddsmakers for this matchup.

The offense for Seattle is the No. 11 offense in MLB, scoring 4.8 runs per game (701 total runs).

Mariners pitchers have the lowest combined ERA in the majors at 3.75.

Mariners Schedule