Freddie Freeman and the Los Angeles Dodgers will look to get to Bryce Miller when he takes the mound for the Seattle Mariners on Saturday at 9:40 PM ET, in the second game of a three-game series at T-Mobile Park.

Oddsmakers list the Dodgers as -150 favorites on the moneyline, while giving the underdog Mariners +125 moneyline odds. The over/under for the matchup has been set at 7.5 runs.

Mariners vs. Dodgers Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, September 16, 2023

Saturday, September 16, 2023

9:40 PM ET

Seattle, Washington

T-Mobile Park

T-Mobile Park Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Dodgers -150 +125 7.5 -120 +100 - - -

Mariners Recent Betting Performance

Over their last 10 contests, the Mariners were named underdogs twice and lost each contest.

In their last 10 games with an over/under, the Mariners and their opponents have combined to eclipse the total seven times.

The Mariners have had a spread set in one of their past 10 games, and they have fallen short of covering the spread each time.

Mariners Betting Records & Stats

The Mariners have been victorious in 20, or 48.8%, of the 41 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

Seattle has entered nine games this season as the underdog by +125 or more and is 5-4 in those contests.

The Mariners have an implied victory probability of 44.4% according to the moneyline set by sportsbooks for this matchup.

Seattle and its opponents have hit the over in 75 of its 147 games with a total this season.

The Mariners have posted a record of 4-14-0 against the spread this season.

Mariners Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 41-31 40-35 26-24 54-40 60-49 20-15

