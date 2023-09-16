Max Muncy and the Los Angeles Dodgers square off against Julio Rodriguez and the Seattle Mariners on Saturday at 9:40 PM ET, in the second of a three-game series at T-Mobile Park.

Mariners vs. Dodgers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Saturday, September 16, 2023

Saturday, September 16, 2023 Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW

ROOT Sports NW Location: Seattle, Washington

Seattle, Washington Venue: T-Mobile Park

Discover More About This Game

Mariners Batting & Pitching Performance

The Mariners have hit 195 homers this season, which ranks 12th in the league.

Seattle ranks 13th in the majors with a .418 team slugging percentage.

The Mariners have a team batting average of .244 this season, which ranks 19th among MLB teams.

Seattle has scored 701 runs (4.8 per game) this season, which ranks 11th in MLB.

The Mariners have the 13th-ranked on-base percentage in MLB this season (.323).

The Mariners rank 29th in strikeouts per game (9.9) among MLB offenses.

Seattle has a 9.1 K/9 rate this season as a pitching staff, seventh-best in baseball.

Seattle has an ERA of 3.75 as a team, best in baseball.

The Mariners have a combined 1.185 WHIP as a pitching staff, third-lowest in MLB.

Mariners Probable Starting Pitcher

The Mariners' Bryce Miller (8-5) will make his 23rd start of the season.

The right-hander's last start was on Sunday, when he tossed five innings while giving up five earned runs on nine hits in a matchup with the Tampa Bay Rays.

He has started 22 games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in nine of them.

Miller has three starts in a row of five innings or more.

He has finished five appearances without allowing an earned run in 22 chances this season.

Mariners Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Mariners Starter Opponent Starter 9/10/2023 Rays L 6-3 Away Bryce Miller Zach Eflin 9/11/2023 Angels L 8-5 Home Logan Gilbert Reid Detmers 9/12/2023 Angels W 8-0 Home Bryan Woo Patrick Sandoval 9/13/2023 Angels W 3-2 Home Luis Castillo Andrew Wantz 9/15/2023 Dodgers L 6-3 Home George Kirby Bobby Miller 9/16/2023 Dodgers - Home Bryce Miller Clayton Kershaw 9/17/2023 Dodgers - Home Logan Gilbert Emmet Sheehan 9/18/2023 Athletics - Away Bryan Woo JP Sears 9/19/2023 Athletics - Away Luis Castillo Paul Blackburn 9/20/2023 Athletics - Away George Kirby Sean Newcomb 9/22/2023 Rangers - Away Bryce Miller Dane Dunning

