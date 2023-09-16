MLB Probable Starting Pitchers Tonight: Saturday, September 16
Looking for Saturday's probable pitchers? Below, we list the expected starting pitchers for every game. Keep an eye out for one of the best matchups of the day, which features Trevor Williams starting for the Nationals, and Corbin Burnes taking the ball for Brewers.
Keep reading to find the likely starting pitchers for every game on the docket for September 16.
Today's Probable Starting Pitchers
Giants at Rockies Probable Pitchers
The San Francisco Giants will send Keaton Winn (1-2) to the hill as they play the Rockies, who will counter with Peter Lambert (3-7) when the clubs play on Saturday.
|SF: Winn
|COL: Lambert
|7 (33 IP)
|Games/IP
|25 (87.1 IP)
|3.55
|ERA
|5.36
|6.8
|K/9
|7.3
For a full report of the Winn vs Lambert matchup click here.
Live Stream Giants at Rockies
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- Streaming: SportsNet RM (regional restrictions may apply)
Red Sox at Blue Jays Probable Pitchers
The Boston Red Sox will send Chris Sale (6-4) to the mound as they take on the Blue Jays, who will counter with Chris Bassitt (14-8) for the game between the clubs on Saturday.
|BOS: Sale
|TOR: Bassitt
|17 (86.2 IP)
|Games/IP
|30 (178.2 IP)
|4.88
|ERA
|3.83
|11.0
|K/9
|8.1
For a full report of the Sale vs Bassitt matchup click here.
Vegas Odds for Red Sox at Blue Jays
- TOR Odds to Win: -125
- BOS Odds to Win: +105
- Total: 8.5 runs
Live Stream Red Sox at Blue Jays
- Game Time: 3:07 PM ET
- Streaming: MLB Network (regional restrictions may apply)
Padres at Athletics Probable Pitchers
The San Diego Padres will send Matt Waldron (0-3) to the mound as they play the Athletics, who will hand the ball to Mason Miller (0-2) for the matchup between the teams on Saturday.
|SD: Waldron
|OAK: Miller
|5 (24.1 IP)
|Games/IP
|6 (25.1 IP)
|5.55
|ERA
|2.84
|5.5
|K/9
|9.9
Vegas Odds for Padres at Athletics
- SD Odds to Win: -150
- OAK Odds to Win: +125
- Total: 9 runs
Live Stream Padres at Athletics
- Game Time: 4:07 PM ET
- Streaming: NBCS-CA (regional restrictions may apply)
Braves at Marlins Probable Pitchers
The Atlanta Braves will send Jared Shuster (4-3) to the mound as they take on the Marlins, who will give the start to Bryan Hoeing (2-2) when the clubs face off Saturday.
|ATL: Shuster
|MIA: Hoeing
|10 (49.2 IP)
|Games/IP
|30 (62.1 IP)
|5.26
|ERA
|4.04
|5.1
|K/9
|7.1
Vegas Odds for Braves at Marlins
- ATL Odds to Win: -140
- MIA Odds to Win: +115
- Total: 9 runs
Live Stream Braves at Marlins
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Streaming: MLB Network (regional restrictions may apply)
Rangers at Guardians Probable Pitchers
The Texas Rangers will send Dane Dunning (10-6) to the bump as they play the Guardians, who will counter with Tanner Bibee (10-4) when the clubs play Saturday.
|TEX: Dunning
|CLE: Bibee
|31 (152 IP)
|Games/IP
|24 (136.2 IP)
|3.97
|ERA
|3.03
|7.2
|K/9
|9.0
Vegas Odds for Rangers at Guardians
- CLE Odds to Win: -115
- TEX Odds to Win: -105
- Total: 8 runs
Live Stream Rangers at Guardians
- Game Time: 6:10 PM ET
- Streaming: BSGL (regional restrictions may apply)
Yankees at Pirates Probable Pitchers
The New York Yankees will send Luke Weaver (2-5) to the hill as they take on the Pirates, who will look to Luis Ortiz (4-4) for the matchup between the teams Saturday.
|NYY: Weaver
|PIT: Ortiz
|26 (110.1 IP)
|Games/IP
|15 (73.1 IP)
|6.77
|ERA
|4.66
|7.6
|K/9
|5.9
Live Stream Yankees at Pirates
- Game Time: 6:35 PM ET
- Streaming: SportsNet PT (regional restrictions may apply)
Rays at Orioles Probable Pitchers
The Tampa Bay Rays will send Tyler Glasnow (9-5) to the mound as they face the Orioles, who will counter with Grayson Rodriguez (5-4) for the game between the teams on Saturday.
|TB: Glasnow
|BAL: Rodriguez
|18 (105.2 IP)
|Games/IP
|20 (103.1 IP)
|3.24
|ERA
|4.88
|12.1
|K/9
|9.6
Vegas Odds for Rays at Orioles
- TB Odds to Win: -125
- BAL Odds to Win: +105
- Total: 7.5 runs
Live Stream Rays at Orioles
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Streaming: MLB Network (regional restrictions may apply)
Nationals at Brewers Probable Pitchers
The Washington Nationals will send Williams (6-10) to the hill as they take on the Brewers, who will hand the ball to Burnes (9-8) when the clubs face off Saturday.
|WSH: Williams
|MIL: Burnes
|28 (139 IP)
|Games/IP
|29 (179 IP)
|5.44
|ERA
|3.47
|6.9
|K/9
|9.1
Vegas Odds for Nationals at Brewers
- MIL Odds to Win: -275
- WSH Odds to Win: +220
- Total: 8 runs
Live Stream Nationals at Brewers
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Streaming: BSWI (regional restrictions may apply)
Twins at White Sox Probable Pitchers
The Minnesota Twins will send Pablo Lopez (10-7) to the hill as they take on the White Sox, who will hand the ball to Touki Toussaint (3-7) for the matchup between the clubs Saturday.
|MIN: Lopez
|CHW: Toussaint
|29 (178.2 IP)
|Games/IP
|17 (71.2 IP)
|3.48
|ERA
|5.65
|10.7
|K/9
|8.9
Vegas Odds for Twins at White Sox
- MIN Odds to Win: -225
- CHW Odds to Win: +180
- Total: 8.5 runs
Live Stream Twins at White Sox
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Streaming: NBCS-CHI (regional restrictions may apply)
Astros at Royals Probable Pitchers
The Houston Astros will send J.P. France (11-5) to the mound as they face the Royals, who will counter with Cole Ragans (6-4) when the clubs play on Saturday.
|HOU: France
|KC: Ragans
|22 (127 IP)
|Games/IP
|26 (77.2 IP)
|3.61
|ERA
|3.13
|6.8
|K/9
|10.8
Vegas Odds for Astros at Royals
- HOU Odds to Win: -150
- KC Odds to Win: +125
- Total: 9 runs
Live Stream Astros at Royals
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Streaming: BSKC (regional restrictions may apply)
Reds at Mets Probable Pitchers
The Cincinnati Reds will send Andrew Abbott (8-5) to the mound as they take on the Mets, who will counter with Tylor Megill (8-7) for the game between the teams on Saturday.
|CIN: Abbott
|NYM: Megill
|18 (99 IP)
|Games/IP
|22 (107.1 IP)
|3.64
|ERA
|5.03
|9.7
|K/9
|7.5
Vegas Odds for Reds at Mets
- CIN Odds to Win: -115
- NYM Odds to Win: -105
- Total: 8.5 runs
Live Stream Reds at Mets
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Streaming: WPIX (regional restrictions may apply)
Phillies at Cardinals Probable Pitchers
The Philadelphia Phillies will send Ranger Suarez (2-6) to the mound as they play the Cardinals, who will look to Miles Mikolas (7-11) for the matchup between the clubs on Saturday.
|PHI: Suarez
|STL: Mikolas
|19 (107.2 IP)
|Games/IP
|31 (176.1 IP)
|3.93
|ERA
|4.75
|8.7
|K/9
|5.9
Vegas Odds for Phillies at Cardinals
- PHI Odds to Win: -115
- STL Odds to Win: -105
- Total: 9 runs
Live Stream Phillies at Cardinals
- Game Time: 7:15 PM ET
- Streaming: MLB Network (regional restrictions may apply)
Cubs at Diamondbacks Probable Pitchers
The Chicago Cubs will send Kyle Hendricks (6-7) to the mound as they face the Diamondbacks, who will look to Zach Davies (2-5) when the clubs meet on Saturday.
|CHC: Hendricks
|ARI: Davies
|21 (121.1 IP)
|Games/IP
|16 (75.1 IP)
|3.86
|ERA
|6.81
|6.2
|K/9
|7.6
Vegas Odds for Cubs at Diamondbacks
- CHC Odds to Win: -120
- ARI Odds to Win: +100
- Total: 9 runs
Live Stream Cubs at Diamondbacks
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Streaming: ARID (regional restrictions may apply)
Giants at Rockies Probable Pitchers
The San Francisco Giants will send Alex Cobb (7-6) to the hill as they face the Rockies, who will counter with Kyle Freeland (6-14) for the game between the clubs on Saturday.
|SF: Cobb
|COL: Freeland
|27 (149.1 IP)
|Games/IP
|28 (152.2 IP)
|3.62
|ERA
|5.07
|7.8
|K/9
|5.5
Live Stream Giants at Rockies
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Streaming: SportsNet RM (regional restrictions may apply)
Tigers at Angels Probable Pitchers
The Detroit Tigers will send Sawyer Gipson-Long (1-0) to the mound as they play the Angels, who will look to Tyler Anderson (6-6) when the clubs meet Saturday.
|DET: Gipson-Long
|LAA: Anderson
|1 (5 IP)
|Games/IP
|26 (136 IP)
|3.60
|ERA
|5.36
|9.0
|K/9
|7.4
Vegas Odds for Tigers at Angels
- DET Odds to Win: -115
- LAA Odds to Win: -105
- Total: 8 runs
Live Stream Tigers at Angels
- Game Time: 9:07 PM ET
- Streaming: BSW (regional restrictions may apply)
Dodgers at Mariners Probable Pitchers
The Los Angeles Dodgers will send Clayton Kershaw (12-4) to the bump as they take on the Mariners, who will hand the ball to Bryce Miller (8-5) when the teams meet on Saturday.
|LAD: Kershaw
|SEA: Miller
|21 (117.1 IP)
|Games/IP
|22 (117.2 IP)
|2.61
|ERA
|4.05
|9.4
|K/9
|8.3
Vegas Odds for Dodgers at Mariners
- LAD Odds to Win: -150
- SEA Odds to Win: +125
- Total: 7.5 runs
Live Stream Dodgers at Mariners
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Streaming: ROOT Sports NW (regional restrictions may apply)
