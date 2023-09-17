The Denver Broncos (0-1) will meet the Washington Commanders (1-0) on Sunday, September 17, 2023 at Empower Field at Mile High. The Broncos are listed as favorites in this one, with the spread sitting at 3.5 points. The over/under is 38.5 in the outing.

Before live betting this week's matchup that has the Broncos facing off against the Commanders, see the article below. We have put together all of the relevant statistics and numbers you need to know for your in-game bets.

Broncos vs. Commanders Quarter-By-Quarter Scoring Trends

1st Quarter

Last season, the Broncos led after the first quarter in six games, were behind after the first quarter in eight games, and were knotted up after the first quarter in three games .

Offensively, Denver averaged 3.2 points in the first quarter (22nd-ranked) last season. From a defensive perspective, it allowed 4.5 points on average in the first quarter (20th-ranked).

The Commanders led after the first quarter in five games, trailed after the first quarter in eight games, and were tied after the first quarter in four games last season.

The Commanders averaged 2.9 points scored on offense and allowed an average of 3.8 points on defense in the first quarter last year.

2nd Quarter

The Broncos won the second quarter six times, lost four times, and were knotted up seven times in 17 games last year.

Offensively, Denver averaged 6.5 points in the second quarter (21st-ranked) last year. On the defensive side of the ball, it allowed 6.6 points on average in the second quarter (11th-ranked).

The Commanders won the second quarter in eight games last season, were outscored in the second quarter in six games, and they tied in the second quarter in three games.

The Commanders averaged 5.9 points scored on offense and surrendered an average of 5.8 points on defense in the second quarter last season.

3rd Quarter

Looking at the third quarter, the Broncos won the third quarter in five games last season, were outscored in the third quarter in eight games, and tied the third quarter in four games.

Last year, Denver's offense averaged 2.4 points in the third quarter. Defensively, it allowed 2.8 points on average in the third quarter.

In 17 games last year, the Commanders won the third quarter seven times, were outscored seven times, and tied three times.

Offensively, the Commanders averaged 4.2 points in the third quarter (19th-ranked) last year. They surrendered 4.7 points on average in the third quarter (19th-ranked) on defense.

4th Quarter

Last year, the Broncos won the fourth quarter in seven games, lost that quarter in seven games, and they tied in that quarter in three games.

On offense, Denver averaged 5.8 points in the fourth quarter (15th-ranked) last season. On defense, it gave up 5.4 points on average in the fourth quarter (10th-ranked).

The Commanders outscored their opponent in the fourth quarter in seven games last season, lost that quarter in seven games, and tied in that quarter in three games.

The Commanders averaged 5.6 points scored on offense and allowed an average of 6.2 points on defense in the fourth quarter last season.

Broncos vs. Commanders Half-By-Half Scoring Trends

1st Half

The Broncos led seven times, were losing eight times, and were knotted up two times at the conclusion of the first half last season.

In the first half last year, Denver averaged 9.7 points scored on offense. On defense, the team allowed an average of 11.2 points in the first half.

At the conclusion of the first half last year, the Commanders led eight times, were behind six times, and were knotted up three times.

In the first half last year, the Commanders averaged 8.8 points on offense (27th-ranked) and allowed an average of 9.6 points on defense (fifth-ranked).

2nd Half

Through 17 games last season, the Broncos won the second half eight times (5-3 record in those games), were outscored eight times (0-8), and tied one time (0-1).

In the second half last season, Denver averaged 8.2 points scored on offense (29th-ranked). Defensively, it ceded an average of 8.2 points in the second half (second-ranked).

The Commanders won the second half in eight games last season, lost the second half in seven games, and were knotted up in the second half in two games.

On offense, the Commanders averaged 9.8 points in the second half last year (20th-ranked). They allowed 10.9 points on average in the second half (20th-ranked) on defense.

