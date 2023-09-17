On Sunday, September 17 at 4:25 PM ET, the Denver Broncos will face the Washington Commanders at Empower Field at Mile High. Our computer model predicts a victory for the Commanders -- see below for more info, regarding the point spread, total and final score.

Offensively, the Broncos ranked 21st in the NFL with 325.1 yards per game last season. Meanwhile, they ranked seventh in total defense (320 yards allowed per contest). Defensively, the Commanders were a top-five unit last season, ranking third-best by giving up just 304.6 yards per game. They ranked 20th on offense (330.3 yards per game).

Broncos vs. Commanders Predictions and Picks

ATS Over/Under Score Prediction Commanders (+3.5) Under (38.5) Commanders 18, Broncos 17

Broncos Betting Info

The Broncos have a 64.9% chance to win this matchup based on the moneyline's implied probability.

Denver compiled a 6-9-0 ATS record last year.

The Broncos were favored by 3.5 points or more last season four times and failed to cover in all four.

Denver games hit the over six out of 17 times last season.

The point total average for Broncos games last season was 41.4, 2.9 more points than the over/under for this matchup.

Commanders Betting Info

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Commanders have a 40.0% chance to win.

Washington won eight games against the spread last season, failing to cover or pushing nine times.

The Commanders covered the spread three times last year (3-2 ATS) when playing as at least 3.5-point underdogs.

A total of five of Washington games last season hit the over.

The average total for Commanders games last season was 41.8 points, 3.3 more than this game's over/under.

Broncos vs. Commanders 2022 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Denver 16.9 21.1 18 18.3 15.9 23.7 Washington 18.9 20.2 17.8 19 20.1 21.5

