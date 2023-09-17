The Denver Broncos are in action on Sunday at 4:25 PM ET against the Washington Commanders at Empower Field at Mile High.

Trying to place player prop bets? Several of the key contributors for the Broncos and the Commanders will have player props on the table for this matchup.

Javonte Williams Touchdown Odds

Williams Odds to Score First TD: +600

Williams Odds to Score Anytime TD: +300

Brian Robinson Jr. Touchdown Odds

Robinson Odds to Score First TD: +850

Robinson Odds to Score Anytime TD: +420

More Broncos Player Props

Name Pass Yds Rush Yds Rec Yds Jerry Jeudy - - 49.5 (-113) Samaje Perine - 33.5 (-113) - Courtland Sutton - - 46.5 (-113) Adam Trautman - - 24.5 (-113) Javonte Williams - 49.5 (-113) 11.5 (-113) Russell Wilson 222.5 (-113) 14.5 (-113) -

More Commanders Player Props

Name Pass Yds Rush Yds Rec Yds Logan Thomas - - 24.5 (-113) Curtis Samuel - - 25.5 (-113) Terry McLaurin - - 46.5 (-113) Brian Robinson Jr. - 55.5 (-113) 7.5 (+102) Sam Howell 201.5 (-113) 17.5 (-113) - Jahan Dotson - - 46.5 (-113)

