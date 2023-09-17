Sunday's contest at T-Mobile Park has the Seattle Mariners (81-67) taking on the Los Angeles Dodgers (90-57) at 4:10 PM ET (on September 17). Our computer prediction projects a narrow 5-3 victory for the Mariners, so expect a competitive matchup.

The Mariners will give the nod to Logan Gilbert (13-5) versus the Dodgers and Emmet Sheehan (3-1).

Mariners vs. Dodgers Game Info & Odds

  • When: Sunday, September 17, 2023 at 4:10 PM ET
  • Where: T-Mobile Park in Seattle, Washington
  • How to Watch on TV: ROOT Sports NW
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Mariners vs. Dodgers Score Prediction

Our prediction for this contest is Mariners 5, Dodgers 4.

Total Prediction for Mariners vs. Dodgers

  • Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs

Discover More About This Game

Mariners Performance Insights

  • In five games over the last 10 matchups when favored by bookmakers, the Mariners have a record of 4-1.
  • When it comes to hitting the over, Seattle and its opponents are 6-2-2 in its last 10 games with a total.
  • In their last game with a spread, the Mariners failed to cover.
  • The Mariners have won 57, or 57.6%, of the 99 games they've played as favorites this season.
  • Seattle is 43-32 this season when entering a game favored by -135 or more on the moneyline.
  • Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Mariners have a 57.4% chance to win.
  • Seattle has scored 703 runs (4.8 per game) this season, which ranks 11th in MLB.
  • The Mariners have a 3.74 team ERA that leads all league pitching staffs.

Mariners Schedule

Date Opponent Score Pitching Matchup
September 11 Angels L 8-5 Logan Gilbert vs Reid Detmers
September 12 Angels W 8-0 Bryan Woo vs Patrick Sandoval
September 13 Angels W 3-2 Luis Castillo vs Andrew Wantz
September 15 Dodgers L 6-3 George Kirby vs Bobby Miller
September 16 Dodgers L 6-2 Bryce Miller vs Clayton Kershaw
September 17 Dodgers - Logan Gilbert vs Emmet Sheehan
September 18 @ Athletics - Bryan Woo vs JP Sears
September 19 @ Athletics - Luis Castillo vs Paul Blackburn
September 20 @ Athletics - George Kirby vs Sean Newcomb
September 22 @ Rangers - Bryce Miller vs Dane Dunning
September 23 @ Rangers - Logan Gilbert vs TBA

