Sunday's contest at T-Mobile Park has the Seattle Mariners (81-67) taking on the Los Angeles Dodgers (90-57) at 4:10 PM ET (on September 17). Our computer prediction projects a narrow 5-3 victory for the Mariners, so expect a competitive matchup.

The Mariners will give the nod to Logan Gilbert (13-5) versus the Dodgers and Emmet Sheehan (3-1).

Mariners vs. Dodgers Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, September 17, 2023 at 4:10 PM ET

T-Mobile Park in Seattle, Washington How to Watch on TV: ROOT Sports NW

Mariners vs. Dodgers Score Prediction

Our prediction for this contest is Mariners 5, Dodgers 4.

Total Prediction for Mariners vs. Dodgers

Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs

Discover More About This Game

Mariners Performance Insights

In five games over the last 10 matchups when favored by bookmakers, the Mariners have a record of 4-1.

When it comes to hitting the over, Seattle and its opponents are 6-2-2 in its last 10 games with a total.

In their last game with a spread, the Mariners failed to cover.

The Mariners have won 57, or 57.6%, of the 99 games they've played as favorites this season.

Seattle is 43-32 this season when entering a game favored by -135 or more on the moneyline.

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Mariners have a 57.4% chance to win.

Seattle has scored 703 runs (4.8 per game) this season, which ranks 11th in MLB.

The Mariners have a 3.74 team ERA that leads all league pitching staffs.

Mariners Schedule