In one of the two matchups on the Premier League schedule on Sunday, Chelsea FC and AFC Bournemouth hit the pitch at Dean Court.

Live coverage of all Premier League action on Sunday is available to you, with the information provided below.

Premier League Streaming Live Today

Watch AFC Bournemouth vs Chelsea FC

Chelsea FC (1-1-2) travels to face AFC Bournemouth (0-2-2) at Dean Court in Bournemouth.

Game Time: 9:00 AM ET

9:00 AM ET TV Channel: USA Network

Favorite: Chelsea FC (-125)

Chelsea FC (-125) Underdog: AFC Bournemouth (+330)

AFC Bournemouth (+330) Draw: (+300)

Watch Everton FC vs Arsenal FC

Arsenal FC (3-1-0) journeys to face Everton FC (0-1-3) at Goodison Park in Liverpool.

Game Time: 11:30 AM ET

11:30 AM ET TV Channel: USA Network

Favorite: Arsenal FC (-200)

Arsenal FC (-200) Underdog: Everton FC (+550)

Everton FC (+550) Draw: (+360)

