Which side has the edge at quarterback when Russell Wilson and the Denver Broncos (0-1) take on Sam Howell and the Washington Commanders (1-0) at Empower Field at Mile High on September 17? For detailed analysis on how we expect these two signal callers to play in this matchup, continue reading.

Broncos vs. Commanders Game Info

Game Date: Sunday, September 17, 2023

Sunday, September 17, 2023 Time: 4:25 PM ET

4:25 PM ET Venue: Empower Field at Mile High

Empower Field at Mile High Location: Denver, Colorado

Denver, Colorado TV: CBS

Russell Wilson vs. Sam Howell Matchup

Russell Wilson 2022 Stats Sam Howell 15 Games Played 1 60.5% Completion % 57.9% 3,524 (234.9) Passing Yards (Per Game) 169 (169.0) 16 Touchdowns 1 11 Interceptions 1 277 (18.5) Rushing Yards (Per game) 35 (35.0) 3 Rushing Touchdowns 1

Commanders Defensive Stats

Last year, the Commanders ranked seventh in the league with 20.2 points allowed per contest. Meanwhile, they ranked fourth in total yards allowed with 304.6 given up per game.

When it came to defending the pass, Washington's D got it done last season, as it ranked fourth in the league with 3,252 total passing yards allowed. In terms of passing TDs, the team ranked 23rd with 26 passing touchdowns allowed.

Against the run, the Commanders were middle-of-the-pack last season, ranking 11th in the NFL in rushing yards allowed with 1,926 (113.3 per game).

Defensively, Washington ranked eighth in the NFL in terms of red-zone percentage allowed, with a mark of 51.9%. It was eighth in third-down percentage allowed at 31.9%.

Broncos Defensive Stats

Last year, the Broncos ranked 14th in the NFL in points allowed (21.1 per game) and eighth in total yards allowed (320.0 per game).

When it came to defending the pass, Denver ranked 13th in the NFL with 3,574 passing yards allowed (210.2 per game) and fourth in yards allowed per pass attempt (5.9).

Against the run, the Broncos' D was clicking last season, as it ranked 10th in the league with 1,866 total rushing yards allowed (109.8 per game).

On defense, Denver ranked seventh in the NFL in red-zone efficiency allowed at 51.1%. In third-down percentage allowed, it ranked second at 34.1%.

