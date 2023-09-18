We have 2023 high school football competition in Ada County, Idaho this week, and the inside scoop on how to watch these matchups is available below.

    • Ada County, Idaho High School Football Games This Week

    Monday

    Borah High School at Middleton Senior High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on September 18
    • Location: Middleton, ID
    • Conference: Southern Idaho Conference
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Thursday

    Rocky Mountain High School at Centennial High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on September 21
    • Location: Boise, ID
    • Conference: Southern Idaho Conference
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Mountain View High School at Boise High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on September 21
    • Location: Boise, ID
    • Conference: Southern Idaho Conference
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Friday

    Meridian Senior High School at Highland High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on September 22
    • Location: Pocatello, ID
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Eagle High School at Nampa High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on September 22
    • Location: Nampa, ID
    • Conference: Southern Idaho Conference
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Vallivue High School at Bishop Kelly High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on September 22
    • Location: Boise, ID
    • Conference: Southern Idaho Conference
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Borah High School at Owyhee High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on September 22
    • Location: Meridian, ID
    • Conference: Southern Idaho Conference
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Timberline High School at Capital High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on September 22
    • Location: Boise, ID
    • Conference: Southern Idaho Conference
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

