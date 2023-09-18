We have 2023 high school football competition in Ada County, Idaho this week, and the inside scoop on how to watch these matchups is available below.

Ada County, Idaho High School Football Games This Week

Monday

Borah High School at Middleton Senior High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on September 18

7:00 PM MT on September 18 Location: Middleton, ID

Middleton, ID Conference: Southern Idaho Conference

Southern Idaho Conference How to Stream: Watch Here

Thursday

Rocky Mountain High School at Centennial High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on September 21

7:00 PM MT on September 21 Location: Boise, ID

Boise, ID Conference: Southern Idaho Conference

Southern Idaho Conference How to Stream: Watch Here

Mountain View High School at Boise High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on September 21

7:00 PM MT on September 21 Location: Boise, ID

Boise, ID Conference: Southern Idaho Conference

Southern Idaho Conference How to Stream: Watch Here

Friday

Meridian Senior High School at Highland High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on September 22

7:00 PM MT on September 22 Location: Pocatello, ID

Pocatello, ID How to Stream: Watch Here

Eagle High School at Nampa High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on September 22

7:00 PM MT on September 22 Location: Nampa, ID

Nampa, ID Conference: Southern Idaho Conference

Southern Idaho Conference How to Stream: Watch Here

Vallivue High School at Bishop Kelly High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on September 22

7:00 PM MT on September 22 Location: Boise, ID

Boise, ID Conference: Southern Idaho Conference

Southern Idaho Conference How to Stream: Watch Here

Borah High School at Owyhee High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on September 22

7:00 PM MT on September 22 Location: Meridian, ID

Meridian, ID Conference: Southern Idaho Conference

Southern Idaho Conference How to Stream: Watch Here

Timberline High School at Capital High School