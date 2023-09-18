Idaho High School Football Live Streams in Ada County This Week
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 9:12 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
We have 2023 high school football competition in Ada County, Idaho this week, and the inside scoop on how to watch these matchups is available below.
Ada County, Idaho High School Football Games This Week
Monday
Borah High School at Middleton Senior High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on September 18
- Location: Middleton, ID
- Conference: Southern Idaho Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Thursday
Rocky Mountain High School at Centennial High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on September 21
- Location: Boise, ID
- Conference: Southern Idaho Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Mountain View High School at Boise High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on September 21
- Location: Boise, ID
- Conference: Southern Idaho Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Friday
Meridian Senior High School at Highland High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on September 22
- Location: Pocatello, ID
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Eagle High School at Nampa High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on September 22
- Location: Nampa, ID
- Conference: Southern Idaho Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Vallivue High School at Bishop Kelly High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on September 22
- Location: Boise, ID
- Conference: Southern Idaho Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Borah High School at Owyhee High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on September 22
- Location: Meridian, ID
- Conference: Southern Idaho Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Timberline High School at Capital High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on September 22
- Location: Boise, ID
- Conference: Southern Idaho Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
