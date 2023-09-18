At the moment the Denver Broncos are 25th in the NFL in terms of odds to win the Super Bowl, listed at +10000.

Broncos Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the AFC West: +1200

+1200 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +10000

Denver Betting Insights

Denver compiled a 6-9-0 ATS record last year.

Last season, six Broncos games went over the point total.

Denver put up 325.1 yards per game on offense last season, which ranked it 21st in the . Defensively, it ranked seventh, giving up 320 yards per game.

The Broncos were 4-4 at home last year, but they won just one game on the road.

Denver won twice as the underdog (2-5) and went 3-5 as the favorite last season.

The Broncos were 3-9 in the AFC, including 1-5 in the AFC West.

Broncos Impact Players

Russell Wilson passed for 3,524 yards (234.9 per game), completing 60.5% of his throws, with 16 touchdowns and 11 interceptions in 15 games last year.

Wilson also rushed for 277 yards and three TDs.

Jerry Jeudy had 67 receptions for 972 yards (64.8 per game) and six touchdowns in 15 games.

In 16 games for the Bengals a season ago, Samaje Perine rushed for 394 yards (24.6 per game) and two TDs.

Courtland Sutton had 64 catches for 829 yards (55.3 per game) and two touchdowns in 15 games.

As a tone-setter on defense, Alex Singleton amassed 152 tackles and 6.0 TFL in 16 games last year.

Broncos Player Futures

2023-24 Broncos NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 10 Raiders L 17-16 +10000 2 September 17 Commanders L 35-33 +8000 3 September 24 @ Dolphins - +1400 4 October 1 @ Bears - +15000 5 October 8 Jets - +8000 6 October 12 @ Chiefs - +600 7 October 22 Packers - +3300 8 October 29 Chiefs - +600 BYE - - - - 10 November 13 @ Bills - +900 11 November 19 Vikings - +8000 12 November 26 Browns - +1800 13 December 3 @ Texans - +50000 14 December 10 @ Chargers - +2800 15 December 17 @ Lions - +2200 16 December 24 Patriots - +10000 17 December 31 Chargers - +2800 18 January 7 @ Raiders - +10000

