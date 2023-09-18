Idaho High School Football Live Streams in Canyon County This Week
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 12:11 PM MDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The 2023 high school football season is in progress, and if you're searching for how to watch games in Canyon County, Idaho this week, we've got you covered.
Canyon County, Idaho High School Football Games This Week
Monday
Borah High School at Middleton Senior High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on September 18
- Location: Middleton, ID
- Conference: Southern Idaho Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Friday
TBD at Middleton Senior High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on September 22
- Location: Middleton, ID
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Skyview High School at Columbia High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on September 22
- Location: Nampa, ID
- Conference: Southern Idaho Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Eagle High School at Nampa High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on September 22
- Location: Nampa, ID
- Conference: Southern Idaho Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Vallivue High School at Bishop Kelly High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on September 22
- Location: Boise, ID
- Conference: Southern Idaho Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Parma High School at Homedale High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on September 22
- Location: Homedale, ID
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Rimrock Senior High School at Notus High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on September 22
- Location: Notus, ID
- Conference: Western Idaho
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Ridgevue High School at Caldwell High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on September 22
- Location: Caldwell, ID
- How to Stream: Watch Here
