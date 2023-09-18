The 2023 high school football season is in progress, and if you're searching for how to watch games in Canyon County, Idaho this week, we've got you covered.

    • Canyon County, Idaho High School Football Games This Week

    Monday

    Borah High School at Middleton Senior High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on September 18
    • Location: Middleton, ID
    • Conference: Southern Idaho Conference
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Friday

    TBD at Middleton Senior High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on September 22
    • Location: Middleton, ID
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Skyview High School at Columbia High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on September 22
    • Location: Nampa, ID
    • Conference: Southern Idaho Conference
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Eagle High School at Nampa High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on September 22
    • Location: Nampa, ID
    • Conference: Southern Idaho Conference
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Vallivue High School at Bishop Kelly High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on September 22
    • Location: Boise, ID
    • Conference: Southern Idaho Conference
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Parma High School at Homedale High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on September 22
    • Location: Homedale, ID
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Rimrock Senior High School at Notus High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on September 22
    • Location: Notus, ID
    • Conference: Western Idaho
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Ridgevue High School at Caldwell High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on September 22
    • Location: Caldwell, ID
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

