Monday's contest between the Seattle Mariners (81-68) and the Oakland Athletics (46-103) at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum should be a close matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 5-4, with the Mariners taking home the win. Game time is at 9:40 PM ET on September 18.

The Mariners will call on Bryan Woo (3-4) against the Athletics and JP Sears (5-11).

Mariners vs. Athletics Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, September 18, 2023 at 9:40 PM ET

Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum in Oakland, California How to Watch on TV: NBCS-CA

Mariners vs. Athletics Score Prediction

Our pick for this game is Mariners 5, Athletics 4.

Total Prediction for Mariners vs. Athletics

Total Prediction: Over 7.5 runs

Explore More About This Game

Mariners Performance Insights

In five games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Mariners have a record of 3-2.

When it comes to hitting the over, Seattle and its opponents are 5-3-2 in its last 10 games with a total.

The Mariners did not cover its most recent game with a spread.

The Mariners have entered the game as favorites 100 times this season and won 57, or 57%, of those games.

Seattle has entered 31 games this season favored by -185 or more and is 21-10 in those contests.

The oddsmakers' moneyline implies a 64.9% chance of a victory for the Mariners.

Seattle has scored 704 runs (4.7 per game) this season, which ranks 12th in MLB.

The Mariners' 3.76 team ERA ranks first among all league pitching staffs.

Mariners Schedule