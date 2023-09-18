Mariners vs. Athletics Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - September 18
Monday's contest between the Seattle Mariners (81-68) and the Oakland Athletics (46-103) at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum should be a close matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 5-4, with the Mariners taking home the win. Game time is at 9:40 PM ET on September 18.
The Mariners will call on Bryan Woo (3-4) against the Athletics and JP Sears (5-11).
Mariners vs. Athletics Game Info & Odds
- When: Monday, September 18, 2023 at 9:40 PM ET
- Where: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum in Oakland, California
- How to Watch on TV: NBCS-CA
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Mariners vs. Athletics Score Prediction
Our pick for this game is Mariners 5, Athletics 4.
Total Prediction for Mariners vs. Athletics
- Total Prediction: Over 7.5 runs
New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users when they use promo code "GNPLAY"! Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers. to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.
Explore More About This Game
Mariners Performance Insights
- In five games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Mariners have a record of 3-2.
- When it comes to hitting the over, Seattle and its opponents are 5-3-2 in its last 10 games with a total.
- The Mariners did not cover its most recent game with a spread.
- The Mariners have entered the game as favorites 100 times this season and won 57, or 57%, of those games.
- Seattle has entered 31 games this season favored by -185 or more and is 21-10 in those contests.
- The oddsmakers' moneyline implies a 64.9% chance of a victory for the Mariners.
- Seattle has scored 704 runs (4.7 per game) this season, which ranks 12th in MLB.
- The Mariners' 3.76 team ERA ranks first among all league pitching staffs.
Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Mariners Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|September 12
|Angels
|W 8-0
|Bryan Woo vs Patrick Sandoval
|September 13
|Angels
|W 3-2
|Luis Castillo vs Andrew Wantz
|September 15
|Dodgers
|L 6-3
|George Kirby vs Bobby Miller
|September 16
|Dodgers
|L 6-2
|Bryce Miller vs Clayton Kershaw
|September 17
|Dodgers
|L 6-1
|Logan Gilbert vs Shelby Miller
|September 18
|@ Athletics
|-
|Bryan Woo vs JP Sears
|September 19
|@ Athletics
|-
|Luis Castillo vs Paul Blackburn
|September 20
|@ Athletics
|-
|George Kirby vs TBA
|September 22
|@ Rangers
|-
|Bryce Miller vs Dane Dunning
|September 23
|@ Rangers
|-
|Logan Gilbert vs TBA
|September 24
|@ Rangers
|-
|Bryan Woo vs Jordan Montgomery
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.