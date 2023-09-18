JP Sears takes the mound for the Oakland Athletics on Monday at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum against Eugenio Suarez and the Seattle Mariners. First pitch is at 9:40 PM ET.

Mariners vs. Athletics Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Monday, September 18, 2023

Monday, September 18, 2023 Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-CA

NBCS-CA Location: Oakland, California

Oakland, California Venue: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum

Discover More About This Game

Mariners Batting & Pitching Performance

The Mariners rank 12th in MLB action with 195 total home runs.

Seattle is 13th in baseball, slugging .415.

The Mariners' .243 batting average ranks 19th in the majors.

Seattle is the 12th-highest scoring team in MLB action, averaging 4.7 runs per game (704 total).

The Mariners are 13th in MLB with an on-base percentage of .322.

The Mariners strike out 10 times per game, the second-worst average in the majors.

The 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings put together by Seattle's pitching staff ranks seventh in the majors.

Seattle has a 3.76 team ERA that ranks first among all MLB pitching staffs.

Mariners pitchers combine for the No. 3 WHIP in baseball (1.186).

Mariners Probable Starting Pitcher

Bryan Woo gets the start for the Mariners, his 16th of the season. He is 3-4 with a 4.16 ERA and 76 strikeouts through 75 2/3 innings pitched.

The right-hander's last appearance was on Wednesday against the Los Angeles Angels, when he tossed 5 2/3 scoreless innings while giving up four hits.

Woo has collected four quality starts this season.

Woo will look to extend a four-game streak of lasting five or more innings (he's averaging five frames per appearance).

He has had three appearances this season in which he did not give up an earned run.

Mariners Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Mariners Starter Opponent Starter 9/12/2023 Angels W 8-0 Home Bryan Woo Patrick Sandoval 9/13/2023 Angels W 3-2 Home Luis Castillo Andrew Wantz 9/15/2023 Dodgers L 6-3 Home George Kirby Bobby Miller 9/16/2023 Dodgers L 6-2 Home Bryce Miller Clayton Kershaw 9/17/2023 Dodgers L 6-1 Home Logan Gilbert Shelby Miller 9/18/2023 Athletics - Away Bryan Woo JP Sears 9/19/2023 Athletics - Away Luis Castillo Paul Blackburn 9/20/2023 Athletics - Away George Kirby - 9/22/2023 Rangers - Away Bryce Miller Dane Dunning 9/23/2023 Rangers - Away Logan Gilbert - 9/24/2023 Rangers - Away Bryan Woo Jordan Montgomery

