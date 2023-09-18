How to Watch the Mariners vs. Athletics Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for September 18
JP Sears takes the mound for the Oakland Athletics on Monday at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum against Eugenio Suarez and the Seattle Mariners. First pitch is at 9:40 PM ET.
Sign up for Fubo to watch this game and make sure you don't miss any of the action all year long!
Bet with theKing of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Mariners vs. Athletics Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Monday, September 18, 2023
- Time: 9:40 PM ET
- TV Channel: NBCS-CA
- Location: Oakland, California
- Venue: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Discover More About This Game
|Mariners Injury Report
|Mariners vs Athletics Betting Trends & Stats
|Mariners vs Athletics Pitching Matchup
Mariners Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Mariners rank 12th in MLB action with 195 total home runs.
- Seattle is 13th in baseball, slugging .415.
- The Mariners' .243 batting average ranks 19th in the majors.
- Seattle is the 12th-highest scoring team in MLB action, averaging 4.7 runs per game (704 total).
- The Mariners are 13th in MLB with an on-base percentage of .322.
- The Mariners strike out 10 times per game, the second-worst average in the majors.
- The 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings put together by Seattle's pitching staff ranks seventh in the majors.
- Seattle has a 3.76 team ERA that ranks first among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Mariners pitchers combine for the No. 3 WHIP in baseball (1.186).
Mariners Probable Starting Pitcher
- Bryan Woo gets the start for the Mariners, his 16th of the season. He is 3-4 with a 4.16 ERA and 76 strikeouts through 75 2/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander's last appearance was on Wednesday against the Los Angeles Angels, when he tossed 5 2/3 scoreless innings while giving up four hits.
- Woo has collected four quality starts this season.
- Woo will look to extend a four-game streak of lasting five or more innings (he's averaging five frames per appearance).
- He has had three appearances this season in which he did not give up an earned run.
Mariners Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Mariners Starter
|Opponent Starter
|9/12/2023
|Angels
|W 8-0
|Home
|Bryan Woo
|Patrick Sandoval
|9/13/2023
|Angels
|W 3-2
|Home
|Luis Castillo
|Andrew Wantz
|9/15/2023
|Dodgers
|L 6-3
|Home
|George Kirby
|Bobby Miller
|9/16/2023
|Dodgers
|L 6-2
|Home
|Bryce Miller
|Clayton Kershaw
|9/17/2023
|Dodgers
|L 6-1
|Home
|Logan Gilbert
|Shelby Miller
|9/18/2023
|Athletics
|-
|Away
|Bryan Woo
|JP Sears
|9/19/2023
|Athletics
|-
|Away
|Luis Castillo
|Paul Blackburn
|9/20/2023
|Athletics
|-
|Away
|George Kirby
|-
|9/22/2023
|Rangers
|-
|Away
|Bryce Miller
|Dane Dunning
|9/23/2023
|Rangers
|-
|Away
|Logan Gilbert
|-
|9/24/2023
|Rangers
|-
|Away
|Bryan Woo
|Jordan Montgomery
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.