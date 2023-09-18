Mariners vs. Athletics Probable Starting Pitchers Today - September 18
The Seattle Mariners (81-68) visit the Oakland Athletics (46-103) in AL West play, at 9:40 PM ET on Monday.
The Mariners will give the ball to Bryan Woo (3-4, 4.16 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 4 on the season, and the Athletics will turn to JP Sears (5-11, 4.40 ERA).
Mariners vs. Athletics Pitcher Matchup Info
- Date: Monday, September 18, 2023
- Time: 9:40 PM ET
- TV: NBCS-CA
- Location: Oakland, California
- Venue: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum
- Probable Pitchers: Woo - SEA (3-4, 4.16 ERA) vs Sears - OAK (5-11, 4.40 ERA)
Explore More About This Game
Mariners Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Bryan Woo
- The Mariners' Woo (3-4) will make his 16th start of the season.
- The right-hander's last appearance was on Wednesday, when he threw 5 2/3 scoreless innings against the Los Angeles Angels while allowing four hits.
- The 23-year-old has an ERA of 4.16, a 3.45 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.150 in 15 games this season.
- He has started 15 games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in four of them.
- Woo has pitched five or more innings in three straight games and will look to extend that streak.
- In 15 appearances this season, he has finished three without allowing an earned run.
Bryan Woo vs. Athletics
- The Athletics rank 30th in MLB with 545 runs scored this season. They have a .224 batting average this campaign with 160 home runs (21st in the league).
- The Athletics have gone 3-for-18 in six innings this season against the right-hander.
Athletics Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: JP Sears
- Sears (5-11) gets the starting nod for the Athletics in his 30th start of the season. He has a 4.40 ERA in 157 2/3 innings pitched, with 144 strikeouts.
- The lefty's most recent appearance was on Wednesday against the Houston Astros, when he threw six innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up five hits.
- The 27-year-old has put up a 4.40 ERA and 8.2 strikeouts per nine innings over 29 games this season, while giving up a batting average of .245 to opposing batters.
- Sears has recorded nine quality starts this season.
- Sears is looking for his fifth straight outing lasting five or more innings. He averages 5.4 innings per start.
- He has had four appearances this season that he held his opponents to zero earned runs.
- This season, the 27-year-old ranks 35th in ERA (4.40), 28th in WHIP (1.224), and 30th in K/9 (8.2) among qualifying pitchers.
JP Sears vs. Mariners
- He will match up with a Mariners offense that ranks 19th in the league with 1233 total hits (on a .243 batting average). The team also slugs a collective .415 (13th in the league) with 195 total home runs (12th in MLB action).
- Sears has a 0.82 ERA and a 0.818 WHIP against the Mariners this season in 11 innings pitched, allowing a .184 batting average over two appearances.
