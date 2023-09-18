The Seattle Mariners (81-68) visit the Oakland Athletics (46-103) in AL West play, at 9:40 PM ET on Monday.

The Mariners will give the ball to Bryan Woo (3-4, 4.16 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 4 on the season, and the Athletics will turn to JP Sears (5-11, 4.40 ERA).

Bet Now: Get the latest odds for this matchup and pitcher props on BetMGM. New depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Mariners vs. Athletics Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Monday, September 18, 2023

Monday, September 18, 2023 Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET TV: NBCS-CA

NBCS-CA Location: Oakland, California

Oakland, California Venue: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum

Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Woo - SEA (3-4, 4.16 ERA) vs Sears - OAK (5-11, 4.40 ERA)

Watch live MLB games on all your devices! Sign up now for a free trial to Fubo!

Explore More About This Game

Mariners Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Bryan Woo

The Mariners' Woo (3-4) will make his 16th start of the season.

The right-hander's last appearance was on Wednesday, when he threw 5 2/3 scoreless innings against the Los Angeles Angels while allowing four hits.

The 23-year-old has an ERA of 4.16, a 3.45 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.150 in 15 games this season.

He has started 15 games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in four of them.

Woo has pitched five or more innings in three straight games and will look to extend that streak.

In 15 appearances this season, he has finished three without allowing an earned run.

Bryan Woo vs. Athletics

The Athletics rank 30th in MLB with 545 runs scored this season. They have a .224 batting average this campaign with 160 home runs (21st in the league).

The Athletics have gone 3-for-18 in six innings this season against the right-hander.

Try FanDuel Fantasy today with our link and make your perfect team!

Athletics Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: JP Sears

Sears (5-11) gets the starting nod for the Athletics in his 30th start of the season. He has a 4.40 ERA in 157 2/3 innings pitched, with 144 strikeouts.

The lefty's most recent appearance was on Wednesday against the Houston Astros, when he threw six innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up five hits.

The 27-year-old has put up a 4.40 ERA and 8.2 strikeouts per nine innings over 29 games this season, while giving up a batting average of .245 to opposing batters.

Sears has recorded nine quality starts this season.

Sears is looking for his fifth straight outing lasting five or more innings. He averages 5.4 innings per start.

He has had four appearances this season that he held his opponents to zero earned runs.

This season, the 27-year-old ranks 35th in ERA (4.40), 28th in WHIP (1.224), and 30th in K/9 (8.2) among qualifying pitchers.

JP Sears vs. Mariners

He will match up with a Mariners offense that ranks 19th in the league with 1233 total hits (on a .243 batting average). The team also slugs a collective .415 (13th in the league) with 195 total home runs (12th in MLB action).

Sears has a 0.82 ERA and a 0.818 WHIP against the Mariners this season in 11 innings pitched, allowing a .184 batting average over two appearances.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.